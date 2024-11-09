GBFoods at 50 Unveils Jumbo Seasoning Cube

Omolabake Fasogbon

In marking its 50th anniversary and operations in African economy, culinary brand, GBFoods has unveiled a jumbo-size chicken seasoning cubes to the Nigerian market.

The latest unveiled at Sango-Ota, Ogun State, amid celebration and tradition intends to bring a heritage of taste to Nigerian homes.

The product was launched in the presence of distributors across South West, Nigeria and graced by Nigerian celebrities including Kenny Blaq and Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters who lit up the occasion.

At the event, Managing Director of GBfoods, Vincent Egbert recounted the firm’s contributions to Nigerian economy.

According to him, “Not only have we expanded the culinary options available to Nigerians, but become a key contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, supporting local agriculture and sourcing ingredients from Nigerian farmers”

He added that the new jumbo chicken seasoning cubes, full of nature flavour hold a special place in the firm’s journey to bring a full chicken aroma and taste that appeal to local palates.

“This launch represents our ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional flavours into Nigerian homes, celebrating our dedication to quality and the preferences of our valued consumers,” he stated.

The company also seized the occasion to celebrate and reward its sales representatives and distributors across the Southwest for their dedication and efforts at spreading the brand to Nigerian households.

Further describing the newly launched, Marketing Director of GBfoods, Oreoluwa Atinmo said,”The product represents years of passion, research, and dedication to bring Nigerians a seasoning that delivers on both flavour and naturality”.