Sule Abolishes State/LG Joint Account in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has abolished the joint account system between the state government and the 13 Local Government Areas in the state.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday in Lafia.

Ahemba explained that the action complied with the decision of the Supreme Court on the autonomy of the area Councils in the country.

He further said the administration of Governor Sule was law-abiding and had decided to grant full autonomy to Local Government Areas in the state to enable them to achieve their full potential.

“The governor is one of the accountable and transparent administrators in the country who believes in the rule of law and has nothing to hide,” he added.

On the implementation of the new minimum wage, the governor’s aide said that the state government was willing to implement the N70,000 minimum wage.

“You could recall that the governor wanted to implement the new wage since August with the arrears of three months. But the organised labour preferred the implementation of their promotions first, and the governor agreed with their request.

“The state government is ready to begin a discussion on the new minimum wage now that the promotion was successfully implemented and the template was released by the federal government,” he added.

He, therefore, assured that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the citizens through the provision of quality infrastructure and investment in the agricultural sector to address hunger and poverty.