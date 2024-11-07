Nigeria’s Youngest Lawmaker, Rukayat Shittu, to Participate in World  Parliamentary Programme in France

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, representing Owode Onire at the Kwara State House of Assembly will join other peers across the world for the Organisation of Parliamentary Work Programme in France.

This initiative is jointly organised by the French Senate and National Assembly and coordinated by Campus France.

The programme will offer young lawmakers and other parliamentary workers a unique platform to engage in high-level parliamentary training and knowledge exchange.

A statement issued in Ilorin which was personally signed by the lawmaker, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY yesterday said: “The programme is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of legislative processes, policy formulation, and international governance standards

“The participation will also help her gain critical insights into the intricacies of parliamentary work, enriching her capacity to serve in the Nigerian legislature and youth representation in Nigeria.

As a trailblaser for young people in politics, the statement said that, “I will continue to inspire a new generation to engage in public service and governance.

“Her visit also underscores the importance of international partnerships in nurturing young leaders who will shape the future of governance worldwide.

“The French government’s invitation reaffirms the potential of youth in global legislative affairs.”

Shittu added that, her presence in the programme is not only a milestone for her personally but also a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence on the international stage.

“Her training in France is expected to impact her contributions back home, fostering a more informed and globally aware approach to her legislative duties.”