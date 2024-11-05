  • Tuesday, 5th November, 2024

Osimhen: Napoli Considering Swap Deal with AC Milan 

Sport | 5 hours ago

Napoli may well have decided where Victor Osimhen will play next summer.

Osimhen, 25, is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray until June 2025.

And now according to ultime Calcio Napoli, Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has now said he is open to transfer Osimhen to a rival Serie A club after he initially kicked against this.

According to various reports, AC Milan made a last-minute bid for Osimhen in the summer before the striker eventually ended up in Galatasaray.

The Napoli president has now said he will consider a swap deal involving Portugal star Rafael Leao and the Super Eagles striker were Georgia star Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli.

Napoli and Kvaratskhelia’s camp are set to discuss a new contract with the player now demanding a salary of 10 Million Euros a year.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.