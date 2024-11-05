Osimhen: Napoli Considering Swap Deal with AC Milan 

Napoli may well have decided where Victor Osimhen will play next summer.

Osimhen, 25, is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray until June 2025.

And now according to ultime Calcio Napoli, Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis has now said he is open to transfer Osimhen to a rival Serie A club after he initially kicked against this.

According to various reports, AC Milan made a last-minute bid for Osimhen in the summer before the striker eventually ended up in Galatasaray.

The Napoli president has now said he will consider a swap deal involving Portugal star Rafael Leao and the Super Eagles striker were Georgia star Kvaratskhelia to leave Napoli.

Napoli and Kvaratskhelia’s camp are set to discuss a new contract with the player now demanding a salary of 10 Million Euros a year.