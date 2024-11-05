Nwosu: I’ll Use Technology to Fight Insecurity in Anambra

A Labour Party Governorship Aspirant in Anambra State, Mr John Nwosu, in this interview speaks about his ambition, plan for the people as well as the zoning formula in the state. David-Chyddy Eleke brings excerpts:

You’ve expressed commitment to serving only one term to complete the turn of the South Senatorial zone where you and Governor Charles Soludo come from. Would you be willing to take an oath in a shrine, if demanded by the people of Anambra, to reaffirm this commitment?

In keeping with my Catholic faith, no political office is worth my swearing to an oath at a shrine. It is impossible. I’m not that blindly ambitious. But as a person of honour, my word is my bond.

I believe that in Anambra we have respected zoning. People should have faith. Belief is based on faith and trust. If I become the governor and after four years, I come out for re-election, Anambra people should reject me, regardless of how well I’m doing.

How do you plan to secure your party’s ticket in the primary election, given speculations that one of your co-contestants is deemed to be very close to Mr Peter Obi, who is your party’s leader. Some people also say you are little known?

A – I’m inclined to discuss issues, not personalities. His Excellency Mr Peter Obi is our national leader; so every Labour Party aspirant claims to be close to him. We are one family. But we are not in a beauty, fashion or social media contest. We are fighting to salvage Anambra; so the question should be, what bona fides are you bringing to the governance table in terms of leadership, experience, consistency, diligence and loyalty and support to the party? That should be the basis for securing the party ticket.

I’m perhaps, unknown to some of you. Certainly, I’m not a noisemaker or an outsider. I’m also not a photo-op person.

But I first contested for the Anambra governorship in 2013, under APGA. You can do the research. I’ve remained politically engaged since then, even if quietly so. The incumbent, Governor Charles Soludo will run on his very dismal performance record and unfulfilled promises. I don’t believe Ndi Anambra want to continue the prevailing condescension, suffering and insecurity in the state.

What should we expect from you if you lose your party’s ticket? Will you be staying to work with the winner or will you be jumping to another party?

There will be only one Labour Party candidate in 2025. I hope and pray to God it is me. If not, I will support fully, whomever the party gives the ticket. I don’t engage in rascality of any form. I’m also not into political forum shopping. It’s not my style.

Every candidate or aspirant to the Governorship seat has always promised infrastructure, health, security, etc. Away from the same rhetoric, what is that unique thing you are bringing into governance if you eventually become a Governor?

I am bringing into governance a commitment to best practices and efficient service delivery with our Security, Health, Education, Economy, Environment, Markets and Social Welfare (SHEEEMS) governance platform. We will replicate and improve on the ANIDS governance model used by Mr Peter Obi as governor in Anambra.

Most of our leaders no longer have the fear of God. So, they make promises they don’t intend to keep and siphon public resources that are not theirs. I offer, with all humility, a different approach to governance. Look at Abia State and Enugu State. What is happening there is not rocket science; it is humble, diligent and transformative leadership. That is what I am offering to Anambra people. Our governance performances will always be benchmarked and measurable.

How will you handle the problems bedeviling Anambra State especially insecurity differently from other governors?

There are problems that are peculiar to Anambra; and there are challenges that pertain to Nigeria and Africa. Prioritization and efficiency are the hallmark of good governance. Therefore, those governance needs peculiar to Anambra must be accorded the highest priority. There will be less window dressing and sloganeering. We will consult broadly; and listen to advice and superior logic. We shall also walk the talk!

As for security, let me tell you, if somebody is kidnapped, you can track the people who did it through their phones or that of the victim. Even if it is switched off, but Anambra does not have the necessary devices. What I’m telling you is that the conventional security being provided by the state government has to be well funded, and that is one of the things I will do, but I can’t tell you things in details because this is security.

I own a Centre for Registration of National Identity Management, and when people were collecting money for registration, it was free in my centre. If you get people to register, it will help you to tackle insecurity, and once people register, it is easy to track them.

Go to Lagos where I have lived for over 30 years, they have left us behind. In Lagos where they have IBM, Microsoft, Google and the rest of them, they have what we call control centre, where the government and people in charge of security sit 24 by seven (round the clock) to monitor many places. They can even tell you where you can avoid traffic in the city, and that way their economic activities boom.

It is no longer rocket science to manage security. All you need is technology and human beings. In Lagos, people go about their business 24 by seven, but in Anambra once it is 5pm, even your security people will start telling you it’s not safe to continue to remain outside. We cannot continue like this.

For about 10 years now, regional thinking among Southeast political leaders has been lacking, how would you collaborate with other governors to evolve strategic economic collaboration for the region?

To be viable and sustainable, states should embark on joint ventures. It could be bilateral, trilateral or entirely zonal. Nothing stops the Southeast from returning to the effective structure of Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation (ENDC), introduced by Dr. Michael Okpara in the 1960s, for optimal governance and development.

We must have the political will for collaborative governance efforts and choose the optimal models. The South-South set up the BRACE Commission some years ago, and it is still operational. On record, we have the South East Development Commission, in the South-East; but it is not fully operational. We will have to return to the drawing board.

A simple example will do. A light rail between Anambra and Abia, Imo and Rivers will improve commercial haulage, and save our roads from quick deterioration. The Orient Petroluem refinery in Aguleri Otu, would have long come on stream, if it was a joint venture between Anambra, Enugu and Kogi, the three states traversed by the subterranean oilfield. Instead, we spent years fighting for unilateral oil rights. That was very shortsighted.

Considering that you will be running against an incumbent if LP gives you its ticket, do you have the financial muscle to prosecute the election?

I’m a businessman. I do my homework before embarking on any project. The question we should ask is whether the incumbent, who has not done very well in his first term, will use his personal funds for his re-election bid. The answer is a capital NO.

I will deploy my personal resources; and God willing, those who seek true leadership and good governance in Anambra will also offer their support. But if your question is whether I am financially capable to run for governor; the answer is a capital YES.

In line with your stated vision of taking the wellbeing of Anambra people as your top priority if you are elected as the governor, which particular areas of socio-economic development do you wish to engage squarely which you feel that Soludo administration has failed to improve?

Government’s primary responsibility is the protection of lives and properties. So it’s Security, Security and Security; followed by Healthcare, Education and Economy in that order and as listed in our SHEEEMS governance platform. It’s all, about service delivery. Well, Soludo promised mountains and delivered molehill. We will not follow that trajectory. And we will not be disrespectful to Ndi Anambra.

What is your take on lack of organised traditional institution in Anambra as seen in the dissolution of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, how will you harness their benefits for the development of the state.

Before the advent of western colonial form of government and christianity to our lands, our traditional institutions existed and functioned very well. So, we must respect and uphold our traditional institutions for our greater good. We will promote our culture and heritage. We will also give to God, what is His and to Caesar, what is his. We will always fear God and honour the King.