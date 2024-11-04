Breaking: Tinubu Orders Immediate Release of All Minors Arrested over #EndBadGovernance Protest

.Vows to punish culpable security officers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to ensure the immediate release from custody of all minors arrested over #EndBadGovernance protest in some parts of the country.

Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this to newsmen on Monday after meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, said the order was without prejudice to legal issues being pursued on the matter.

Idris also hinted that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs had been mandated by the President to also ensure the smooth reunion of all the minors with their family members.

The Minister further stated that President Tinubu ordered thorough investigation of the incidents that led to the arrest of the minors and any security agent found culpable will be punished.

Details later…