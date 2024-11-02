SO&U Wins Creative Advertising Agency of Year Awards

SO&U, one of Nigeria’s leading creative agencies, has been honoured as the Iconic Creative Advertising Agency of the Year at the 2024 Brand Communicator Awards.

The recognition celebrated SO&U’s 34-year legacy of excellence, transformative campaigns, and outstanding creativity that has continually redefined standards in Nigerian advertising.

A statement yesterday, noted that the Brand Communicator Awards, renowned for its research-driven selection, recognises leaders in marketing and communications who set new creative benchmarks and drive industry innovation.

“The Iconic Creative Advertising Agency award highlights SO&U’s dedication to impactful, purpose-driven campaigns that resonate powerfully with audiences and inspire the wider industry.

“Over the past three decades, SO&U has skillfully merged world-class creativity with Nigerian cultural insights, creating campaigns that deeply connect with diverse audiences.

“From making brands household names to launching strategies that redefine entire industries, SO&U’s work has consistently earned respect and admiration, establishing the agency as a leader in both creative advertising and cultural narrative,” it added.

Reflecting on the award, Group Managing Director Udeme Ufot, expressed his appreciation, stating, “This recognition not only celebrates our work but our enduring legacy, vision, and commitment to creativity. It stands as a testament to the passion and resilience of every SO&U team member. We have always believed in the power of ideas to shift perceptions, shape behaviours, and drive growth for our clients. This award motivates us to continue elevating what is possible in Nigerian advertising.”

As SO&U moves confidently towards its fourth decade as a leading creative and integrated communications powerhouse, the agency remains driven by a passion to inspire through crafting innovative ideas that build transformative brands and drive meaningful change.

SO&U is a leading creative powerhouse and an affiliate of M&C Saatchi Africa, the world’s largest independent network. Established in 1990, SO&U is dedicated to achieving the impossible through “Creativity that Works.” Over the years, SO&U has partnered with some of Africa’s most respected brands, delivering innovative and effective solutions that resonate in an increasingly complex world.