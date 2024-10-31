Mbah Flags Off 78.85km of Multiple Roads in Nkanu East, West LGAs

* Sets timeline for contractorsGovernor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Wednesday, flagged-off the construction of multiple road projects totaling 78.85km in Nkanu East and Nkanu West Local Government Areas of state.

At Amodu in Nkanu West LGA, Governor Mbah performed the symbolic groundbreaking for the 9.30km Amodu-Akpugo Road, 5km Amagu-Atakwu-Akegbe Ugwu-Akpasha Road, and 3.12km Obuofia-Obeagu-Akegbe Ugwu Road totaling 17.32km.

Also, at Nara in Nkanu East LGA, the governor flagged-off the construction of the 12.96km Nomeh-Mburubu-Nara Road, 7km Nomeh-Oduma Road, 7.20km Mburubu-Nkereffi Road, 9km Nara-Nkerefi Road, 9.7km Amagunze-Ihuokpara-Ugbawka Road, 8.67km Akpawfu-Akpugo-Amagunze Road with a spur to Umuoma Onicha, and 6.90km Isiogbo Nara-Isu Road, all toalling 61.43km.

Mbah said: “In the last few days, we have flagged-off about 90km of roads and bridges across these various local governments. Today, we are here to again perform this all-important event of the flag off.

“What you see here at this location may just be project signages indicating a few kilometres of road, but in actual terms, we are here to flag-off the construction of about 90km of roads in both Nkanu East and Nkanu West. But we cannot just go to all the roads one after the other.

“What we are about to witness in our various communities is an agricultural renaissance. As you already have known, we are setting up farm estates in different wards on a minimum of 200 hectares of land each.

“The farm estate would ensure that we take our agriculture potential to an industrial scale. So, our growth in agriculture will not just be for food. Agriculture for us will be a serious business and a major force for economic growth.

“We equally understand that if we are trying to attract cottage industries in our various rural areas, we must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that we have wide and paved roads.

“These roads are not only going to seamlessly connect Nkanu East to the West, but also Aninri LGA, and Ebonyi State.”

The governor assured the people that he looked forward to commissioning the roads in a few months’ time.

His words; “We want to assure you that we are not in the business of abandoning projects. We cannot take up projects that we have not budgeted for and projects that we have not secured funding for.

“We are equally particular about timelines because we have no tolerance for cost and time overrun. We freeze the cost; we freeze the timeline. We agreed with the contactors on when to deliver and if they fail to deliver, they will pay us liquidated damages.”

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects Development and Implementation, Arc. Uchenna Nwatu, assured the people of effective and intensive supervision to ensure quality delivery as demanded by the governor.

The Managing Director of GOWASK Engineering Ltd, Hilary Abaratu, pledged to deliver the projects both in terms of high quality and timeframe spelt out in the contract.

Former deputy governors, Mr. Sunday Onyebuchi and Bishop Ralph Nwoye; Member representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji; Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Hon. John Ogbodo and his Nkanu East counterpart, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, took turns to commend the governor and list the numerous impacts the roads would make on the lives of the people when completed, describing the projects as life-changing.

Others present included Member representing Nkanu West State Constituency, Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, and his Nkanu East State Constituency counterpart, Hon. Okey Mbah; Chairman, Nkanu West Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Obiora Igweshi, and the 1st Grand Patron, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Abel Nwobodo; Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih.