  • Tuesday, 1st October, 2024

Mbah Swears in Newly Elected Council Chairmen

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has inaugurated the 17 Local Government Council chairmen and the deputy chairmen elected during the September 21 council elections in the state.

Mbah also directed the new chairmen to immediately relocate to their council areas, as the era when council chairmen lived in townships and far from their people was over.

Speaking during the inauguration yesterday, Mbah urged the council chairmen to hit the ground running, delivering people-centered projects and programmes.

The governor called on them to key into his government’s Smart Green School, rural infrastructural projects, agriculture, among others, to fight crime and create opportunities and brighter future for Enugu children and youth.

“It is now time to walk the talk and time to actualise those promises you made to the people. What the people now expect to hear is how and when you can solve the problems that have blighted their development over the years,” Mbah stated.

The governor equally charged them to complement the state’s war against insecurity, as development was not possible without it.

“We have zero tolerance for crime and insecurity in Enugu State. If you are thinking about how to attract cottage industries and development to your various local governments, they would not come if you do not have peace and security,” he said.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh assured the new chairmen would cascade the governor’s numerous development programmes to the grassroots.

