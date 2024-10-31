EU Spends €10.5m in Adamawa, Taraba on Farmer/Herder Crises





Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The European Union, EU, has invested the €10.5 million as grant support for the resolution of farmers/herders’ crises in Taraba and Adamawa States through the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

IOM Chief of Mission, Paola Pace, revealed this at a meeting with stakeholders on Contributing to the Mitigation of Conflict Over Natural Resources Between Farmers and Herders Communities in Taraba and Adamawa States, Nigeria, (COMITAS), organised by the IOM, Mercy Corps and Search for Common Ground on Wednesday in Abuja

Pace said: “IOM is proud to have facilitated policy dialogues on the National Climate Change Policy of Nigeria ensuring that local voices were represented in the shaping of climate adaptation priorities. This is critical to ensuring the progress we have made under COMITAS remains sustainable and forward looking.

“On behalf of IOM, I extend my deepest gratitude to the European Union for their EUR 10.5 million grant through the foreign policy instrument, which made this project possible.”

She added that COMITAS has been a collaborative endeavour with its partners and the local communities in Adamawa and Taraba states where the project is currently ongoing.

She said: “Since 2021, this initiative has made significant an impact on peacebuilding and conflict mitigation in Adamawa and Taraba states. Over four years, we have worked together to empower communities, strengthen social cohesion, and improve livelihoods for those affected by the conflicts between farmer and herder communities.”

EU Political Officer, Politics, Press and Information Section, Agnieszka Torres Del Oliveira, said that the EU is keen on peace and security.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, affirmed the positive impacts the project has made in the state especially in boosting agriculture following restoration of harmonious coexistence between the warring farmers and herders.



The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos, said: “The COMITAS Project has been a remarkable success in Adamawa over the past four years. It has brought significant positive changes to our communities by addressing the conflicts between farmers and herders, which were driven by competition over scarce resources like land and water.



“The project has promoted social cohesion by enabling peaceful dialogue and collaboration among these communities.



“Additionally, access to essential services has improved, with solar-powered boreholes providing much-needed water and infrastructure, stressed how positively the initiative has contributed to the state and community of Adamawa State.”



He expressed appreciation to the IOM and EU for the grant invested in the initiative and for the expansion of the project to other troubled Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.



He pledged continued cooperation and support of the state government.



Also speaking, Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeji Williams, said that the dedication and resilience of IOM and its partners in sustaining the project over the years has led to reduced conflicts between farming and herding communities in Taraba State.



He expressed optimism that more would be achieved in terms of peace restoration to other communities facing similar challenges in the state.