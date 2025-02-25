Nigeria, 23 Other Non-OECD Members Apply for EU’s Non-hazardous Waste Imports 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The European Commission (EC) has received requests from Nigeria and 23 other non members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), for inclusion on the list of countries eligible to import non-hazardous waste from the European Union (EU).

Non-hazardous waste represents 95.6 per cent of solid waste produced in Europe.

It includes municipal solid waste (packaging, clothing, bottles, paper, cardboard and plastics, among others).

Others are demolition waste with inert materials like concrete, bricks, stones, and food waste.

In a statement yesterday, the European Commission confirmed that Nigeria and 23 others became the first non-OECD countries that met the February 21 deadline for inclusion in non-hazardous waste imports.

Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, El Salvador, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Moldova, Monaco, Morocco, North-Macedonia, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan1, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Ukraine and Vietnam also applied for inclusion.

In line with the European Green Deal and second EU Circular Economy Action Plan, the new Waste Shipments Regulation establishes a new regime for the shipment of waste within the EU, as well as for imports and exports of waste into and from the EU.

The Regulation also introduces stricter rules on waste exports to non-OECD countries, including a full ban on the export of plastic waste from November 21, 2026.

The objective is to ensure that iinstead of exporting its waste problems, the EU contributes to the environmentally sound management of waste, and better addresses the illegal trafficking of waste.

For other types of non-hazardous waste, non-OECD countries have to submit a formal request to the European Commission to continue importing such waste from the EU by February 21, 2025.

In this request, non-OECD countries must demonstrate their ability to manage the waste they wish to import from the EU in an environmentally sound manner under conditions equivalent to those applying in the EU. This includes providing detailed information and documentation, as outlined in Annex VIII of the Regulation.

The EC statement confirmed that by that date, 24 requests were received for inclusion on the list of countries eligible to import non-hazardous waste from the EU after May 21, 2027.

The Commission explaine that it would assess these applications and draw up a list of non-OECD countries authorised to import specific waste streams from the EU.

In the assessment process, the Commission may reach out to applicant countries to seek clarifications or request to complete the information provided, it added.

“The first list of countries authorised to receive waste from the EU will be established by 21 November 2026. Exports of waste to non-OECD countries that are not included in the list will be prohibited from 21 May 2027. This list will be updated regularly and at least every two years.

“Countries that have not submitted a request by 21 February 2025 can still send one to the Commission. These requests will still be considered, but there is no guarantee that their assessment will be finalised before establishing the first list of countries authorised to import waste from the EU. This first list is planned for adoption in November 2026,” the statement stresses.