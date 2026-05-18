INVESTING IN BOYS FOR STRONGER FAMILIES

This is a clarion call for increased attention and deliberate investment in the development of the boy-child as a critical pathway to building stronger families, safer communities, and a more balanced society.

While the global focus on empowering and protecting the girl-child remains necessary and commendable, society must also intentionally pay closer attention to the emotional, moral, social, and psychological well-being of boys.

The future security, dignity, and success of the girl child are closely tied to the kind of boys society nurtures today.

A secured future for the girl-child can only be guaranteed when we intentionally raise responsible, emotionally balanced, respectful, and purpose-driven boys who will grow into supportive fathers, responsible husbands, compassionate leaders, and productive members of society.

We wish to also express concern over the growing neglect of boys in many homes and communities, stressing that many young boys are growing up without proper mentorship, emotional support systems, positive role models, or value-based guidance.

The absence of deliberate investment in the boy child has contributed to rising social challenges including violence, substance abuse, crime, poor emotional intelligence, broken homes, and unhealthy attitudes toward women and family life.

Investing in boys does not in any way reduce the importance of girl-child empowerment, but rather strengthens it by helping to create healthier relationships, more stable homes, and safer communities for women and girls.

We therefore call on governments, parents, schools, religious institutions, community leaders, development partners, and civil society organizations to create mentorship platforms, counseling support systems, leadership development initiatives, and safe spaces that will enable boys to flourish and thrive.

We also urge society to normalize conversations around the emotional well-being of boys and intentionally teach them discipline, empathy, self-control, responsibility, and respect for women and humanity.

A thriving society cannot be built by empowering one gender while neglecting the other. The future of our families and communities depends greatly on how well we nurture our boys today.

We reaffirm the commitment of Helpline Social Support Initiative to promoting inclusive family-centered advocacy, youth development, social protection, and community empowerment initiatives that support both boys and girls to reach their full potential.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu is President, Helpline Social Support Initiative (HSSI)

Letter2

NEVER ENDING STORY

It seems the American ‘war’ on Iran will be never ending given President Trump ‘didn’t even finish reading’ Iran’s latest peace suggestion.

Surely you need to read the whole list of negotiating points to see what is possible and what you can agree on to get them off the table. However, if the war is over, the spotlight will swing back to the Epstein files once the UFOs have left, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is bright blue and the ballroom is open but these distractions will be replaced by other distractions.

What everyone needs is positive leadership promoting peace and keeping their citizens safe and well fed. Do you and your country have this?

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St

Box Hill, Vic, Australia