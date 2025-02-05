Eurocham Nigeria Hosts 2025 Annual Stakeholders’ Conference

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





European businesses in the country, members of the diplomatic community, business leaders from the private sector and policy makers have met to discuss Nigeria’s economic reforms and their impact on business and investment.

According to a statement yesterday, by the European Union, they met in Lagos at the annual stakeholders’ conference of Eurocham Nigeria (The European Business Chamber).

Participants also engaged in meaningful dialogue on fostering sustainable growth in a transforming economic landscape.

With the theme “Achieving Growth Post-Reforms,” the conference addressed critical areas such as trade, aviation and tourism, energy, finance, and workforce transformation, highlighting opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Welcoming participants to the conference, President of Eurocham Nigeria, Mr. Yann Gilbert, stressed the organisation’s role in advocating for policies that drive economic growth and enhance EU-Nigeria business relations.

In a keynote speech, the Honorary President of EurochamNigeria and the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, restated the EU’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He outlined ongoing efforts to bolster trade relations and unlock investment potential, positioning Nigeria as a key partner in the region. He also introduced the EU-Eurocham Support Grant, an initiative aimed at strengthening private-sector growth in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, in a second keynote address delivered by his Special Adviser on Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ms. Janet Oputa, highlighted the aviation sector’s role in driving economic expansion.

In the speech themed “Aviation: A Catalyst for Post-Reform Growth inNigeria”, she spoke on ongoing infrastructure developments and the investment opportunities emerging in Nigeria’s air transport industry.

A major highlight of the conference was a presentation by Ms. Danelee Masia, Director Economist for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa at Deutsche Bank, on “Nigeria: A Path to Renewed Growth, in which she provided a macroeconomic overview of Nigeria’s recovery, touching on key fiscal reforms, foreign exchange policy adjustments, and investment trends shaping the country’s future.

Also addressing the conference, Director General of PEBEC, Zahrah Mustapha Audu, shed light on the government’s ongoing ease-of-doing-business reforms, while Mr. Olufemi Modupe Awoyemi, Founder of Proshare Limited, discussed financial sector developments and emerging investment opportunities in his remark.

Eurocham Nigeria remains focused on fostering stronger partnerships between Nigeria and the European business community, recommitting itself to supporting pro-business policies, advocating for regulatory improvements, and driving initiatives that enhance economic cooperation between Nigeria and the EU.