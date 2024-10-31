Economic Hardship: NLC to Demand Further Review of Workers’  Salaries

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



As Nigerians continue to grapple with the economic hardship resulting from record high inflation and the devastating impact of the economic reforms on their lives, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it may be forced to demand from the federal government another review of the pay package of workers.



NLC President Joe Ajaero who disclosed this at the 8th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses And Midwives (NANNM), also said that organised labour will insist that government keeps to it’s promise to re-commission the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.



Ajaero lamented the rising cost of living in the country and the burden the average Nigerian has had to bear in carrying on with their daily lives.



He said: “As it is today, our choices are very limited. It is either we find a way to collectively overcome the forces that are bent on keeping us down as a people or we completely surrender to them while wringing our hands in hopelessness.



“The forces of neoliberalism must be challenged and the trade union movement remains the only viable force in Nigeria and in the world that can creatively engage it and mitigate its stranglehold on our nation.



“We must offer strong counterpoise to their prebendal logic and must proffer newer arguments to triumph over their quest for profit at the detriment of the social will. It is only by remaining strong and united that we can hope to achieve that,” he said.

The NLC president said that Nigerians cannot continue to suffer the vagaries of international oil market prices by sustaining the import of refined petroleum products whereas local refineries remain shut.



“It is sad, but we cannot afford to keep our public refineries shut while still importing refined petroleum products. We demand a review of our salaries in lieu of its eroded values.



‘’We must together demand the re-commissioning of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries in keeping with the agreement we had with the federal government on the 5th day of October, 2023,” he added.



Ajaero advised the new leadership of the Nurses association to make protection of the members welfare a priority.



“We therefore counsel the leadership that will emerge today, remember that your role is critical to securing the welfare of our healthcare workers. True leadership transcends titles and positions; it is reflected in the impact you have on the lives of those you serve.



“Advocating for fair working conditions, championing healthcare workers’ rights, and striving for equity are not just duties—they are the marks of meaningful leadership,” he said.