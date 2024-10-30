  • Wednesday, 30th October, 2024

Tinubu Appoints Olufemi Olatubosun As Acting Chief of Army Staff 

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the  Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy,  Bayo Onanuga, 

Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were coursemates and members of the 39th  Regular Course.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

Oluyede has held many commands since his commissioning as an officer. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School.

He participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in the North East theatre of operations, where he commanded 27 Task Force Brigade. 

Oluyede has earned many honours for his meritorious service in various fields of operations. These include the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, Passing the Staff Course, and Membership in the National Institute. 

Others are the Field Command Medal, the Field Command Medal of Honour and the Field Training Medal. 

Oluyede also received the coveted Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

He is married and has three children. 

