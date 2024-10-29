Suspended Lagos LG Chair Writes Assembly, Seeks Lawmakers’ Forgiveness

Suspended chairman of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, Jelili Sulaimon, has pleaded with the state Assembly men for forgiveness, nearly a month after he was suspended for non-compliance, defiance and unyielding attitude to the legislative House.

In a letter of apology personally signed by the him, addressed to Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and read on the floor of the House on Tuesday, Jelili agreed that his actions may have caused disrespect to the House.

While expressing regret, he promised to henceforth show maximum respect to the House and work closely with the legislators.

The suspended chairman also informed the House, through a letter by his lawyers, that he had withdrawn the suit he filed against the Assembly before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

“I am writing to express my most sincere and heartfelt apology for any actions or inactions, misrepresentation or conduct on my part that may have contributed to the recent misunderstanding between myself and the esteemed Lagos State House of Assembly under your leadership.

“Upon reflection, I realised that my conduct and certain decisions I made might have been perceived as disrespectful or contrary to the standard of leadership and the mutual respect that defines the relationship between the Assembly and the local government leadership.

“This was never my intention. I deeply regret any discomfort or displeasure this may have caused your personality as well as the entire House.

“I have always held the Lagos State House of Assembly and your esteemed office in particular, in the highest regard.

“Any action or miscommunication that may have suggested otherwise was an unfortunate oversight on my part. I am committed to fostering a more constructive and respectful relationship going forward.

“Once again, I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused by my actions or inactions,” the letter read as Jelili promised to work closely with the House henceforth.

The House has yet to debate the letter.