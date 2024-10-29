As Black History Month continues in Scotland, the Heriot-Watt University and FJSS Group have demonstrated the importance of celebrating diversity, fostering community engagement, and building bridges of understanding between cultures by honouring AI Leader, Abel Aboh, and 99 others.

FJSS Group is a powerful grassroots group championing racial equality and diversity within the Scottish justice system, the event marked Black History Month with a focus on recognising and appreciating the impactful contributions of community leaders and role models of African and Caribbean descent.

One of the key highlights of the event was the recognition of 100 influential individuals, titled “100PLUS,” for their pivotal roles in championing the cause of the Black African-Caribbean community in Scotland.

Prominent among the honorees was Abel Aboh, a distinguished figure celebrated for his leadership in data management, AI, technology and his dedication to empowering Black communities within Scotland.

Abel Aboh’s inclusion among the 100 recognised individuals underscores his significant contributions, not only in his professional sphere as a data management and AI leader but also in advocating for greater inclusion, diversity, and opportunities for people of African descent in the United Kingdom. Aboh’s leadership and tireless efforts have made him a respected role model and a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring professionals, both in the UK and Nigeria.

Reflecting on the recognition, Abel Aboh expressed his gratitude and surprise, saying: “I am really humbled and grateful to Heriot-Watt University and FJSS Group for this recognition. To the person(s) who nominated me, thank you, because I was not aware, so I am pleasantly surprised. Congratulations to everyone on the list and others not mentioned too, for their incredible contributions in shaping our communities in Scotland and across the United Kingdom. What a privilege it is, because people make Scotland.”

The recognition follows other prestigious honours Aboh has received in recent years.

In June 2023, Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), congratulated Aboh on his appointment to the Board of The Data Lab Scotland, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to data and AI, and the global technology landscape.

President Tinubu’s commendation was a proud moment for Nigeria, showcasing how citizens abroad are making significant strides internationally.

Additionally, Honourable Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (OON), Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), awarded Aboh the “Diaspora of the Moment” title, celebrating him for “flying the Nigerian flag” and making the nation proud through his achievements in the United Kingdom.

The celebration, held at the National Robotarium on the Riccarton Campus of Heriot-Watt University, was not only a tribute to individual excellence but also an opportunity to reflect on the collective achievements of Black leaders who have shaped Scottish society.

The event welcomed attendees to learn about the rich history, cultural diversity, and ongoing contributions of the Black African-Caribbean community, emphasising the importance of collaboration and inclusivity.

Beyond Abel Aboh, the list of honorees featured notable individuals from diverse professional backgrounds—academics, medical professionals, community organisers, artists, and advocates—who have all made an indelible mark in Scotland.

These leaders, many of whom have roots in Nigeria, serve as powerful reminders of the enduring bonds between Scotland and Nigeria, as well as the shared commitment to social progress and multicultural unity.

The “100PLUS” initiative, spearheaded by the FJSS Group, is a testament to the resilience and excellence of the Black African-Caribbean community in Scotland.

By highlighting these exemplary figures, the initiative seeks to inspire the next generation of leaders and to ensure that the contributions of the Black diaspora are acknowledged and celebrated.

The event’s broader message went beyond the UK, resonating strongly with audiences in Nigeria, where many of the honorees trace their heritage.

The recognition of these leaders serves as a reminder of the global impact of the Nigerian diaspora and the valuable contributions they continue to make in societies around the world.

The legacy of Abel Aboh and his peers remains a powerful example of what can be achieved through dedication, leadership, and a shared vision for a more inclusive world.