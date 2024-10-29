  • Tuesday, 29th October, 2024

Ademola Lookman Listed 14th in Ballon d’Or Ranking

Nigeria’s nominee, Ademola Lookman, who was listed overall 14th in this year’s Ballon d’Or, has said he has never been far away from his Nigerian roots even though he was born in South London and also played for England at various age-grade levels.

“I’ve always been a Nigerian man,” he said.

Lookman who looked dapper in his black suit at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France last night, insisted he has always been in touch with his people.

“I’ve always been in touch with my people, always been in touch with the culture.

“It’s a dream and honour to have that badge (Nigeria) on my chest.”

He changed his international allegiance from England to Nigeria for him to come close to winning the 2023 AFCON earlier this year.

‘Mola’, who this month celebrated his 27th birthday, was the only African nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

“It’s obviously special to be on the list,” he said.

“It has been a defining year when I achieved great things with club and country.”

He has also been nominated for the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year and he is poised to succeed compatriot and fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who scooped the individual gong in December 2023.

What is his driving force? “Let’s go for more!”

