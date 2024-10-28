The Guardian Newspaper Says Regime Change Accusation against It Unfounded

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Guardian newspaper yesterday said that it was alarmed by a State House press statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on October 26, 2024, on the newspaper’s lead story titled ‘Misery, Harsh Policies Driving Nigerians to Desperate Choices’.



In the statement, Onanuga claimed that the newspaper, by its news report “openly incites unrest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration and advocates regime change under the guise of journalism.”

But the newspaper noted that it was most surprised by the grave allegation and rejected Onanuga’s assertion, which it said was a patent misrepresentation of the newspaper’s report.



“Contrary to the assertion contained in the press statement, the story is a factually balanced, dispassionate, well-researched and intensive report chronicling Nigeria’s civilian administration from inception to the current state of affairs, without any atom of hateful or inciting elements, remarks, innuendoes, and or connotations against the national and sub-national governments of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“The publication simply aggregated the concerns of Nigerians across all classes on the troubling state of the nation with the expectation that the government will take the necessary steps to address the challenges. There is nothing in the report that advocates, propagates, endorses or suggests a military overthrow of the current government, as suggested by the Special Adviser,” the statement said.

The newspaper restated its philosophy as an independent newspaper that owes allegiance to no political party, ethnic community, religious or other interest group.



Its primary commitment, the paper said, is to the integrity and sovereignty of the Federation of Nigeria as depicted by its logo, an ancient Egyptian symbol for conscience, and motto: “Conscience Nurtured by Truth”.

The Guardian stated that it has for 40 years proactively demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the promotion of intellectual excellence, balanced coverage of events and consistently upholding the interests of justice, equity, fair play and the rule of law.

It added that it has pursued integrity in public life, advancing the best interests of professional ethics and responsible journalism, in Nigeria, Africa and globally, anchored upon principles of Truth, Accuracy, Objectivity, and Accountability.

“The Guardian is strongly committed to the principles of federalism, democracy, rule of law; and holds the seat of government in high esteem. Conversely, it vehemently stands against all forms of coercive government such as military dictatorship, autocracy or any form of misrule.



“The Guardian will not do, or incite others to do, anything capable of undermining the extant hard-earned civilian dispensation that it fought vigorously for.

“As Mr Onanuga rightly acknowledged, The Guardian has had its fair share of adversity from oppressive and suppressive military rule; ranging from the unlawful detention and imprisonment of its journalists, arson attempt on its premises, and assassination attempt on its founding publisher; hence, it abhors any militarised system of governance.

“Simply put, the publication in contention is a reproduction of Nigerians’ scorecard of the nation’s democratic experiment so far with a two-pronged intent of charging the government to rise to its constitutional twin responsibility of security and welfare of the people.



“Besides, the contextual reporting seeks to deter Nigerians, particularly the younger generation, from seeking military or any other unconstitutional intervention. The Guardian, in the publication, clearly extolled civilian government and denounced the military regime as an antidote or solution to the prevailing national problems as many young Nigerians erroneously believe,” it added.

It stated that an unbiased review of the subject publication will further reveal that it acted in utmost good faith and for the common good.

The Guardian’s action, the paper said, was purely driven by patriotic and nationalistic considerations without any ulterior or malicious intent against the Nigerian governments, whether past or present, as alleged.

According to the newspaper, the publication was made in fulfilment of The Guardian’s obligation (to the country) as imposed by Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution that: “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.”



It explained that it was worthy of emphasis that the publication in its entirety was a factual representation of the state of the nation and was completely devoid of any false, inflammatory, and or sensational materials against the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Globally, it reiterated that the press is the watchdog of society and hence should be allowed by governments at all levels, including the current administration, to play the role of monitoring governance and holding government to account without any form of inhibition.

“Freedom of the press to hold opinions and disseminate information without interference is a constitutionally guaranteed right which all political officeholders, including the President, swore to uphold, protect, preserve and defend.

“The Guardian is unapologetically pro-good governance and will continue to advocate national prosperity, an efficient self-reliant economy; and welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen based on social justice and equal opportunity,” the statement added.