Research: YABATECH Rector Calls for Govt’s Support on Polytechnic Education 

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has stressed the need for polytechnics in Nigeria to support technical and technological education as a way of boosting research and infrastructural development.

Abdul made the call recently during the visit of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education to the college.

He commended the government for setting up a separate committee to look into polytechnics and higher technical education in the country, saying that this will focus on technological development in the polytechnic system.

According to him, “At the heart of technological development in every country, we have this critical sector which is being underrated and marginalised and treated with disdain.”

The rector explained that the challenges facing HND holders is a reflection of what is happening to the polytechnics and higher technical education in Nigeria.

He emphasised on the issues of funding and dichotomy, adding that there is a need to look at the issue of award of Bachelor of Technology amongst others, threatening the development of polytechnic education.

The rector expressed the hope that the committee will help the polytechnics proffer lasting solutions to all the challenges facing them in the educational system.

In his keynote, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Wahab Kayode Laguda, expressed excitement that all polytechnics in Nigeria can now have a stand-alone committee in the House of Representatives.

He noted that the visit was to make the polytechnic community better and work on things that come to the committee especially the marginalisation of the polytechnic community.

“The committee does not have any intention to come and condemn, our intention is to come and correct and make things work for all of us.”

He stated that the committee was aware of the many challenges facing the polytechnic community from TETfund sharing formula to insecurity in some areas, which has led to shortage in the number of students and affecting their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The committee admonished the management to cooperate with the team by letting them see things the way they are.

“This committee is here to work with you and for you and we can only stretch out hands of friendship, and we hope to get the same thing back,” he said.

The team however, advised the management to beef up the workshops and laboratories to become an industrial training centre for their graduating students, if they do not have places outside.

“Develop your laboratories and workshop. Do not allow the discrimination to affect your running system,” they stated