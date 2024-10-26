The Pandemic Next Time: Sports Betting

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

There was a time when Nigerians, particularly the youth, had a more straightforward interpretation of success. It was tied to education, skill, and most importantly, hard work. But today, that picture has been distorted. The flashing lights of betting kiosks and the lure of instant wealth have gripped the imagination of our youth. Gambling, especially sports betting, has transitioned from being a harmless pastime to an insidious addiction that has entrenched itself in the socio-economic fabric of Nigerian life.

What exactly is gambling? A risk, pure and simple. But sports betting takes this risk a step further. It presents itself as a calculated risk – after all, you know football, don’t you? – and yet, that very calculation ensnares the mind. From an innocent distraction to a regular habit, then on to a full-blown addiction, the journey is a smooth and slippery slope. At first, it’s just an occasional bet, then suddenly, the high of a win triggers a cycle. Soon, it’s not about enjoyment anymore; it becomes a compulsion, an uncontrollable need to bet – because what if this time, you win big?

The influence of gambling addiction on individuals, especially young Nigerians, is devastating. Those afflicted often suffer significant financial losses, which directly impacts their ability to meet basic needs, maintain relationships, or focus on long-term goals. Families are broken, friendships dissolve, and once-promising futures crumble. Worse still, gambling addiction preys on the vulnerability of youth. Many young Nigerians, already struggling to make sense of an economy that offers few tangible opportunities, see sports betting as a way out of poverty, only to end up in deeper despair.

Globally, the story isn’t much different. Many elite athletes have seen their careers disrupted or ruined by gambling addictions. In Nigeria, cases are trickier to document, though whispers abound in football circles about young talents derailed by gambling-induced poor performances or the recklessness that comes with a betting addiction. Internationally, athletes like Michael Jordan have spoken openly about the challenges of gambling, while others like Paul Merson, a former English footballer, have recounted how gambling nearly ruined their careers.

The recent cases of Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United FC and Lucas Paquetá of West Ham United further illustrate the severity of the problem. Tonali’s involvement in illegal betting, including matches he played in, resulted in a significant ban from football, tarnishing his reputation and jeopardizing his career. Paquetá, though not formally convicted, faced investigations that created distractions and raised questions about his integrity. These incidents, alongside others like Daniel Sturridge’s betting-related ban in 2020, highlight the widespread reach of gambling addiction within top-tier sports, leading to stiff sanctions from football associations in England and Italy.

These cases send a troubling message, especially to younger fans, as they witness their idols entangled in gambling scandals. The strict actions taken by football authorities underscore their commitment to curbing gambling’s influence, but they also reveal how deeply ingrained the issue has become within the sports world, affecting even those at the height of their careers.

Let’s look at the scale of this scourge. According to recent data, over 60 million Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 40 engage in sports betting, with an estimated daily expenditure of ₦2 billion. The global gambling market, of which Nigeria is a growing part, is projected to reach over $800 billion by 2026. But beyond the numbers lies a lucrative business model designed to entrap. With the allure of quick wins, endless advertisements, and the use of technology to make betting accessible from anywhere, at any time, gambling has become a multi-billion naira industry that profits off the vulnerabilities of our youth.

And what of the winners? How many times have we seen someone from your neighbourhood who suddenly ‘hammered’ from a lucky streak in betting, flaunting their new car or house? But these stories rarely have happy endings. The lifestyles that emerge from betting gains are often short-lived, characterised by reckless spending, alienation from friends and family, and a dissociation from reality. The real tragedy lies in the message these temporary ‘successes’ send to the younger generation: that hard work is outdated, that instant wealth is a birthright, and that the old Nigerian doctrine of patience, diligence, and honest labour is for the foolish.

In more extreme cases, the thirst for quick riches has led to horrifying actions. We’ve heard reports of young people engaging in ritual sacrifices, convinced that supernatural assistance will bring them a winning bet. It’s a chilling reminder of how gambling can corrupt not just finances, but morals. These acts, once considered the stuff of myths and folktales, have crept into the modern Nigerian consciousness, as the desire for fast money replaces long-held values of integrity and hard work.

One cannot overstate the socio-cultural erosion perpetuated by the spread of gambling among Nigerian youth. Alarmingly, some parents, seeing no other avenue for their children to escape poverty, have encouraged betting. Fathers bring their sons along to betting shops, mothers quietly bless their sons’ betting endeavours, all in the hope of hitting that jackpot. This normalisation of gambling sets a dangerous precedent, creating a generational legacy of quick fixes and an abandonment of any sense of industry or pride in genuine achievement.

So, what can be done? It is clear that the government must intervene, and urgently so. First, the regulation of gambling, especially sports betting, must be tighter, with stricter age restrictions and limitations on betting shops. The proliferation of betting adverts, especially during prime-time television or on radio stations listened to by young audiences, must be curtailed. Schools and communities should educate youth on the dangers of gambling, not just as a moral issue, but as a practical matter with real consequences. Empowering young people with economic opportunities that do not rely on chance will do far more for national development than the false promises of betting companies.

Globally, several countries have made strides in regulating gambling. For instance, in the United Kingdom, measures have been put in place to protect vulnerable groups from the harms of gambling, including the introduction of self-exclusion schemes, where addicts can voluntarily bar themselves from betting platforms. Similar efforts can be adopted by Nigeria’s government. International and sub-national organisations, from mental health advocacy groups to economic empowerment programs, also have a role to play in bringing sanity to Nigerian homes.

Perhaps we can also learn a thing or two from “the Brazilian solution”, which refers to Brazil’s recent approach to legalizing and regulating sports betting to balance economic growth with consumer protection. After legalizing betting in 2018, Brazil implemented strict regulations, requiring betting companies to be licensed and taxed, with portions of the revenue directed toward public services and combating gambling addiction. The model includes measures like advertising restrictions and self-exclusion options for addicted gamblers, while government oversight ensures operators are held accountable. By regulating rather than banning, Brazil seeks to prevent underground gambling and promote responsible gaming, offering a potential template for other nations.

Frankly, solutions are not beyond us. It begins with reframing the narrative for Nigerian youth: that wealth built on luck is fleeting, but success grounded in hard work lasts a lifetime. Education and opportunity are the real pathways to success. Families, communities, and the government must work together to curb the influence of gambling and sports betting before it swallows up our future.