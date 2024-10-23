Afe Babatola University Laments Deployable State of Federal Roads in Ekiti 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has expressed concern over the deplorable state of federal roads in Ekiti State, expectially the roads linking the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Monday during the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution, said: “Aare Afe Babalola has written multiple letters to various ministers of works and housing, ministers of transport, the leadership of FERMA, and the governors of Ekiti State, emphasizing the urgent need for road repairs.

“In January 2022, he proposed that ABUAD through its world- class College of Engineering, repair the road and construct a new bridge, with the federal government reimbursing the costs. Regrettably, there has been no response.

“I use this opportunity to once again appeal to the federal government to address the infrastructural deficits in Ekiti State, particularly the Ado-Ijan Road, and all federal roads, Ekiti remains land locked, motorway- locked, airport-locked, rail- locked, industry- locked, and power- locked, hindering our economic growth and development,” she said.

The vice-chancellor while also tasking the federal government to address the economic hardship said, “the Nigerian economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, and the impact of the naira’s devaluation cannot be overstated.

“This economic downturn has caused a sharp rise in the cost of living, making it difficult for families to afford education and for institutions to sustain their operations.

“At ABUAD, we are acutely aware of the financial burden this places on our students and their families. While we strive to maintain our standards and provide the best possible education, we call on the government to implement economic reforms that will stabilize the currency and ease the pressure on Nigerian households and educational institutions.”

It was announced at the convocation ceremony, that ABUAD produced 226 first-class students and graduated 1,662, consisting of 1,485 bachelor’s degree and 177 postgraduate students.

The founder of the institution, Aare Afe Babalola, urged the graduating students to use the tools provided by the university to become leaders of transformational change.

The institution also conferred honorary degrees on the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Damian Dodo; and Pastor Tunde Bakare, in recognition of their contributions to Nigeria and humanity.

Responding on behalf of the honorees, Fagbemi thanked Afe Babalola and the university management for conferring the honorary degrees on them.

Fagbemi highlighted the profound impact ABUAD has had in developing young minds and equipping them with the skills to navigate and transform the world, adding that it is no surprise that the institution is rated the best in Africa.

“One cannot help but marvel at the audacity behind the undertaking of ABUAD. This university is a constant reminder of what is possible in this country when men and women of goodwill insist on settling for nothing but the best. Translating a vision of educational excellence into reality is no small feat.”

In his remarks, the Ondo State Governor, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa lauded the contributions of ABUAD to the human capital development of the country.

He explained that the institution in the last 15 of years of its existence has changed the face of education in the country with its quality education evident in the exploits of its graduates across all sectors of the economy.

He congratulated Fagbemi, Pastor Bakare and Dodo for the honorary awards bestowed on them, noting that their contributions and commitment to the advancement of humanity and the law profession necessitated the recognition.

“It is exciting to be part of the 12th convocation ceremony and 15th founder’s day celebration of this great institution.

“Let me congratulate this institution for this day and also thank God for the founder that he is alive and in good health to witness this day.

“I want to commend our own Aare Afe Babalola for the huge investment he has put into the building of this great citadel of learning. A huge investment that is driven by vision to offer to the world and humanity a world-class and reformative education of great standard,” the governor said.