Tackling Nigeria’s Electoral Challenges Utilising AI

As far back as independence, Nigeria’s electioneering process has been tumultuous, mostly fraudulent, rancorous and violent. The circle of elections which the new democratic dispensation ushered in from 1999 hasn’t fared much better. If anything, it’s gradually getting worse, with hundreds of Election Petitions going to Tribunals after every election, many ending up at the Apex Court several months after the elections have been concluded and swearing in has taken place. Former National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, shares from his wealth of experience garnered during his service at the Commission, and proffers the innovative panacea of using different versions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle the seemingly humongous challenges that have plagued Nigeria’s electoral process

Introduction

T echnology has been integrated into the electoral process in Nigeria. In 1999, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started deploying technology into the electoral process. It has deployed technology into voter enrolment, management of nomination processes, tracking of election materials, voter accreditation, and result transmission. This is based on the conviction that, technology can make for a more efficient and transparent administration and management of elections. It can also minimise pernicious human interference, in the electoral process.

However, technology comes with challenges, especially in a society grappling with infrastructural deficits and other developmental problems. The human element in the application of technology has been at the core of the scepticism of the Nigerian people, regarding the use of technology in the electoral process.

The place and application of artificial intelligence in the electoral process may be very contentious and controversial. Artificial intelligence (AI) AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines, designed to perform tasks that typically require human cognitive functions. These include reasoning, learning, problem-solving, perception, and understanding language. AI relies on technologies like machine learning, neural networks, and natural language processing to function, and it has applications in diverse fields such as healthcare, finance, transportation, education, etc.

The Commission has piloted a gradual infusion of AI, into its operations. INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), improved the quality of data capture at the point of enrolment (facials and fingerprints migrating from the initial mono-biometric of fingerprints to bimodal biometrics of fingerprints and facials). This involves an entire hardware and software change, designed to capture more information on the voters including their emails, birth, and other personal particulars. Technological evolution, cost, and the Commission’s determination to deepen democracy through technology, are major considerations in choosing technology with multi-functional components. The Automated Biometric Identification System, also utilises aspects of AI in its operations.

How can Nigeria harness and apply AI in its electoral processes and procedures? The gradual infusion of AI into Nigeria’s electoral process holds great promise for enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency. AI’s capacity to process data rapidly and detect threats in real-time, can help address several critical challenges in the electoral process.

However, many applications available may require significant customisation to align with Nigeria’s specific needs, and local regulations, infrastructure limitations, and accessibility challenges. Nigeria may also grapple with the threats posed to the electoral process by hackers, and those who may deploy artificial intelligence to corrupt and confuse the electoral process. While the country makes gradual progress in the application of artificial intelligence, the human element in our electoral challenges may be more critical than the role of technology in the process.

The Evolution of Technology in the Electoral Process

As an Election Management Body, INEC has made steady progress in deploying technology in the electoral process. This is based on the conviction that technology can make for a more efficient and transparent administration and management of elections, by obviating pernicious human interference in the electoral process.

Technology in Voter Enrolment

In 1999, the Commission introduced technology into its operations, and created a Computer Room in its research department. The Computer Room evolved and became known as Communication and Information Technology (C & IT). It became the Communication and Information Technology Unit, under the office and direct supervision of the Chairman.

In 2002, the Communication and Information Technology (C & IT) Unit graduated and became the Department of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). In the same year, the Commission started compiling an electronic register of voters using the Optimal Mark Recognition (OMR) technology. In 2005/2006, the Commission introduced the Direct Data Capture (DDC) handheld device for voter enrolment for the 2007 election and in 2010 it introduced the Direct Data Capture Machine (DDCM). In 2021, the Commission upgraded and introduced the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED). The Commission introduced IVED to improve the quality of data capture at the point of enrolment (facials and fingerprints migrating from the initial mono-biometric of fingerprints to bimodal biometrics of fingerprints and facials). This involves an entire hardware and software change, designed to capture more information on the voters including their emails, birth, and other personal particulars.

The Voter Accreditation Process

The need to enhance the power, prestige, and sanctity of elections and the electoral process, led to steady improvement in the voter accreditation process. The concept of one person one vote, the secrecy of the vote, and the right to free choice devoid of encumbrance, is at the heart of the electoral process.

In 2015m the Commission introduced technology for voter accreditation with the Smart Card Reader (SCR), to compare the fingerprints of a voter who appears at the Polling unit with the fingerprints captured from that same voter when he/she was registered. In 2020, the Commission decided to retire the SCR and introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). BVAS added facial capture to the existing fingerprint technology.

The Results Transmission Process

Given the trajectory of the electoral process in Nigeria, and the numerous complaints relating to the results management process, the Commission decided to improve the openness and credibility of the process by uploading electronic copies of the Polling Unit Result Sheet (EC8A) for General Public view on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Form EC8A (Polling Unit level result sheet) filled and signed by each Presiding Officer (PO, is scanned and uploaded to the public domain. The general public can view the results in real-time.

The Application of Artificial Intelligence

It can be seen that, the Commission has gradually and systematically imputed and applied technology in its operations. The gradual application of technology has allowed the Commission to learn, pause, and impute technology in its processes, in a manner that accords with the technological development of the country and the available resources for electoral activities.

The Commission has also utilised aspects of Artificial Intelligence in voter registration, and improved data capturing during voter registration; facials and fingerprints, migrating from the initial mono-biometrics of fingerprints to bimodal biometrics of fingerprints and facials.

The Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to remove multiple and double registrants, assisted the Commission in weeding out double and multiple registrants. The Commission also introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, (BVAS) for voter accreditation. With bimodal authentication, no person can vote more than once or vote without being accredited, as the face of the person would have been captured during authentication.

So, the Commission utilised and continues to use artificial intelligence in its electoral operations. The question is, whether the Commission can use artificial intelligence to improve accountability and transparency in the electoral process. In other words, are there aspects of the electoral process that can benefit from the full application of artificial intelligence? Conversely, can the available resources and infrastructure support the scaling up of artificial intelligence in electoral operations? And, can the electoral management body cope with the downsize of artificial intelligence? More fundamentally, can the full application of artificial intelligence solve Nigeria’s electoral problems and challenges?

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is a field of science concerned with building computers and machines that can reason, learn, and act in a way that would normally require human intelligence or involve data whose scale exceeds what humans can analyse. AI is a broad field that encompasses many different disciplines, including computer science, data analytics and statistics, hardware engineering, linguistics, neuroscience, and even philosophy and psychology.

As pointed out, the Commission has been using aspects of AI in voter registration, voter accreditation, and result upload. Enhanced use of AI in Nigeria’s electoral process holds great promise for enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency. AI’s capacity to process data rapidly and detect threats in real time, can help address several critical challenges. However, some AI applications may require significant customisation to align with Nigeria’s specific needs, local regulations, infrastructure limitations, and accessibility challenges.

Voter Registration and Identity Verification

The Independent National Electoral Commission is on the right track, in applying biometrics to voter registration. The INEC Voter Enrolment Device is based on fingerprint and facial recognition. The Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) was also introduced, to remove multiple and double registrants. This AI-powered facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris detection can help ensure that only eligible voters are registered and can vote. This reduces duplicate or fraudulent registrations.

AI can assist in automating responses to voter inquiries, helping citizens check their registration status, and providing information on voting processes through Natural Language Processing (NLP). Cognito and Clearview AI are digital identity verification systems that use AI to validate user identity in real-time, through facial recognition, document scanning, and other biometric data. It could help ensure that only eligible voters are registered. For the Commission to utilise this AI, facial recognition and biometric systems must comply with local data privacy laws (such as Nigeria’s Data Protection Act). Internet connectivity and access to reliable biometric hardware, would be necessary for smooth implementation.

Voter Accreditation

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation, is based on AI technology. The Commission added facial technology to the existing fingerprint technology. With bimodal authentication, no person can vote more than once or vote without being accredited, as the face of the person would have been captured during authentication. The Commission can add iris recognition, to the existing fingerprint and facial technology.

Combating Fake News and Misinformation

Fake and unprocessed information, is a clear and present danger in the electoral process. Fake news and misinformation are sometimes circulated, and on verification, it will be found that they have no foundation; yet, people are ready to believe them. The advent of social media and the rise of citizen journalists, has created additional challenges for the electoral management body and the citizens. Because of the volume of information in circulation, voters find it difficult to decipher the truth from falsehood. Unfortunately, the electoral management body does not have the capacity, the resources, and the expertise to compete effectively on social media.

AI can be used to track and identify misinformation and fake news, that could influence voters or lead to post-election violence. AI algorithms can flag false narratives on social media and other platforms, helping electoral bodies and civil society to debunk them. Given cybersecurity challenges, especially during elections, the electoral management body can deploy Darktrace to protect its facilities. Darktrace is an AI-driven cybersecurity platform, that uses machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time. It could be deployed, to protect election systems from hacking and cyber-attacks. Darktrace as a cybersecurity tool, can be deployed in Nigeria to protect the IT infrastructure of the Independent National Electoral Commission. It requires robust internet infrastructure and trained personnel, to manage and monitor the platform. The Commission can also deploy Logically, an AI-powered tool that detects misinformation and disinformation online. It can track and flag fake news, especially on social media, during election periods. This misinformation detection tool could be highly relevant in Nigeria, where social media plays a significant role in shaping election narratives.

Electoral Logistics

AI can optimise the distribution of election materials (for example, ballots, voting machines) to ensure every polling unit is well-equipped. The Commission has struggled with the storage and distribution of election materials, and deployment of personnel on election day. Presently, the Commission deploys INECPRESS to recruit ad-hoc staff for elections. The Commission also tracks the movement of vehicles carrying election materials to its Local Government Offices, Registration Area centres, and Polling units. AI can optimise the allocation, and deployment of election materials, personnel, and security forces based on real-time data and predictive analytics. This ensures that resources are allocated efficiently, preventing bottlenecks and reducing opportunities for corruption or mismanagement.

Crowd Management

AI can monitor voter turnout at polling stations, and suggest strategies to avoid overcrowding and reducing wait time. Sometimes, the number of voters registered to vote in some polling units exceeds the limit targeted by electoral authorities, and voting points and voting point settlements are created to mitigate overcrowding and crowd control incidents. Some polling units are located in schools, public buildings, and open spaces. AI can be used to estimate crowd density in some polling locations, and the electoral management body may decide to relocate some polling units. By integrating AI with a surveillance system, officials can monitor crowd behaviour, detect security threats, and respond appropriately. Voters must feel safe in the electoral space, and overcrowding and crowd violence limit the possibility of a safer electoral environment.

The Voting Process

In Nigeria, the voting process remains essentially manual. The accreditation process is biometric, but voting entails a Presiding Officer issuing ballot papers to accredited voters, thump printing ballots, casting ballot papers, and counting ballots. Artificial intelligence can assist in analysing large datasets from elections (both past and present) in real time to detect irregularities, such as unusual voting patterns; anomalous vote counts, or time gaps in vote submissions. This real-time detection allows the electoral body to address potential issues, and increase trust in the electoral process. In other words, electoral management bodies can use AI to predict voter behaviour, analyse polling data, and forecast election outcomes. It can identify trends in voting patterns, helping electoral bodies plan better.

Election Security

Increasing the use of technology in the electoral process, exposes electoral management bodies to cyber-attacks. Protecting the critical infrastructure of the Commission is therefore, a high priority. AI can monitor and detect cyber-attacks on electoral systems in real time. It can identify threats such as hacking attempts or data breaches, ensuring the election data is secure.

Post-Election Monitoring

Result collation remains a critical issue, in the electoral process. The INEC Result viewing portal ensures and enhances transparency in the electoral process, but, it is not a result collation system. The collation of results in Nigeria is done manually. Collation Officers transfer results from Form EC8A (Polling Unit Level Results) to Form EC8B (Registration Area Collation), and the Collation of Results continues in that trajectory. The Commission introduced the Collation Support and Result Verification System, which helps collation officers accurately enter and collate results. AI can be used to compare results across polling units and flag any discrepancies, helping election authorities detect irregularities. AI can also assist with audits of election results, by processing large amounts of data and ensuring transparency in the review process.

Challenges and Considerations

Technology comes with challenges, especially in a society grappling with infrastructural deficits and other developmental challenges. Deploying technology in the electoral process requires resources, a solid internet infrastructure, and compliance with Nigeria’s data protection regulations. Trust is crucial, in the electoral process. The Commission must continue to build trust and confidence in the electoral process. Presently, some Nigerians hardly trust the paper ballot they see, and getting them to trust the technology they cannot see, requires confidence building and voter education. AI can eliminate manual errors in data processing, analytics, assembly in manufacturing, and other tasks through automation and algorithms that follow the same processes every single time. AI can process more information quicker than humans, finding patterns and discovering relationships in data that a human may miss.

Conclusion

The Commission must continue to be open and transparent in its technological innovations, because election business is public business and the public has a right to know what the Commission is doing. The Commission must continue to infuse technology into the electoral process, to enhance transparency and verifiability in voter authentication and result management. While agreeing with Hon. Justice Uwani Abba Aji, JSC in the case of Atiku v I.N.E.C(2) (2023)19NWLR, Part 1919 at pages 876-877 that Modernity and technology stare us in the face, and we cannot turn back the hand of time. To go against the use of technology or electronic transmission or transfer of election results in this hi-tech time and period is to be an enemy of democracy, the electoral management body must make haste slowly, as accuracy in result management is more important than the speed at which technology is introduced. The Commissions BVAS and IReV will form an important pillar and component in the march towards an electoral process driven by technology, with careful human oversight, obviating malicious human interference.

While AI presents many opportunities to improve Nigeria’s electoral process, challenges such as data privacy, algorithmic biases, and access to AI technologies must be addressed. Ensuring that AI tools are implemented fairly and transparently, will be crucial to their success in fostering accountability. Incorporating AI into Nigeria’s electoral process could lead to more transparent, efficient, and fair elections, but, it must be done with careful planning and oversight.

Festus Okoye, Legal Practitioner, former National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).