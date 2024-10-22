Panel Report: Bobrisky Had Special Privileges But Served in Custodial Facilities

*Crossdresser arrested by NIS at Seme border

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

An investigative panel set up by the federal government has revealed that controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, served his six-month jail term following his conviction over Naira abuse offences.

The panel, however, revealed that the crossdresser was granted certain privileges during his time at the Kirikiri Medium Security Custodial Centre in Lagos.

But, in a related development, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it apprehended Bobrisky yesterday while he was trying to cross the border into the Republic of Benin.

Chaired by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the panel also found no evidence to support claims that the crossdresser bribed officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) to be allowed to stay in a rented apartment outside the prison.

Bobrisky was released from prison on August 5 after serving out his six-month jail term, following his sentencing on April 12 for violating laws regarding the abuse of Naira notes.

But in a viral audio recording shared by a social media activist, Martins Otse, a.k.a. VeryDarkMan, he alleged he bribed officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against him.

In the same audio recording, Bobrisky also claimed he bribed officers of the NCos to allow him serve his prison term outside prison confinement.

The revelations made the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to launch an investigation to unravel what actually happened as a response to public outcry over the allegations,

The Tunji-Ojo inaugurated an investigative panel on September 30, chaired by the permanent secretary. The panel was tasked with probing the alleged corruption and other violations within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Presenting the findings from the first phase of the investigation on Monday, Executive Director and Founder of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), Uju Agomoh, confirmed that the panel found no evidence suggesting that Bobrisky spent his jail term outside of a custodial facility.

Agomoh said the panel did not find any evidence thus far that suggested that Mr. Okuneye slept outside the custodial centre during the period of his imprisonment, which was from April 12, 2024 to August 5, 2024.

Agomoh also stated during a briefing at the Ministry of Interior in Abuja that she noted that Bobrisky’s six-month sentence included the usual remission applicable to inmates.

The panel’s report cleared rumours of Bobrisky serving the sentence in a private apartment but confirmed that special privileges were accorded the crossdresser in custody.

Journalists were, however, told the report was a preliminary document, and further details might come to light as the panel continued its probe into alleged corruption within the NCoS.

Tunji-Ojo commended the panel for its thorough and diligent work, which began three weeks ago with a commitment to transparency and institutional reform.

The minister spoke at the unveiling of the public presentation of Phase 1 report of the Independent Investigative Panel on alleged corruption, abuse of power, torture, cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Tunji-Ojo reiterated the ministry’s stance on zero tolerance for corruption, abuse of power, and any form of human rights violations, stressing that the investigation is part of a broader effort to build a transformative correctional service.

He said, “The Nigerian Correctional Service is a key institution within our justice system and national security architecture, and we will not condone any form of cruelty, inhumane treatment, or malfeasance.”

Tunji-Ojo assured that officers found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary action, stressing that the initiative marks the beginning of a comprehensive reform to create a rehabilitative and corrective correctional service.

He added, “We have a duty to ensure that our correctional institutions are places of rehabilitation and not of suffering. This report is a first step in a long journey to restore integrity and human rights in our correctional system.

“We will not tolerate any form of misconduct or abuse within our custodial facilities.”

Ajani reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency throughout the reform process.

She stated that “this first phase of the report serves as a foundational step towards achieving best practices in line with international standards for correctional services”.

The committee announced that the next phase of its work would involve broader investigations, public hearings, and the solicitation of memoranda from stakeholders to ensure transparency and public involvement in the reform process.

The Phase 2 report will be presented within the next year, with a focus on addressing systemic challenges and implementing sustainable reforms, the committee said.

Bobrisky Arrested by NIS at Seme Border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) apprehended Bobrisky while trying to cross the border into Republic of Benin.

NIS, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, said, “In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) intercepted Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, otherwise known as Bobrisky, at the Seme Border over an attempt to exit the country.

“The service wishes to inform the public that Okuneye Idris is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern. He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“The service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders.”