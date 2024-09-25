  • Wednesday, 25th September, 2024

Bobrisky: EFCC’s Boss Orders Probe of Alleged N15m Bribe against His Operatives

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),  Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the immediate investigation of bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the Commission by Idris Okuneye (aka Bobrisky) in a viral video circulating across the country.

The controversial cross dresser had alleged in the video powered by Martins Vincent Otse (a.k.a VeryDarkMan) that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected the sum of N15,000,000 (Fifteen Million Naira only) from him to drop the money laundering charges against him.

However, a statement from the Commission, signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, last night, disclosed that the EFCC’s boss had constituted a team of investigators to critically look into the allegations. 

“To this end, the commission hereby invites both Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators unearth the alleged bribery.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and the result of the findings made public accordingly,” the statement read. 

It added that the commission was committed to its core values of integrity,  courage,  professionalism and collaboration at all times.

The 33-year-old Instagram celebrity was in April convicted and jailed for six months without the option of a fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, for abusing the naira.

He was released on August 5, 2024, after completing his prison term.

