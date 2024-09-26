FG Orders Probe of Bobrisky’s Allegation Against Kirikiri Correctional Centre Officers

•NBA wants EFCC included, speaks on alleged Falana’s involvement

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has directed an unconditional and comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), leveled by a social media sensation, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye alias Bobrisky.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has asked that the investigation should include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), even as it spoke on the alleged involvement of a member of the legal profession, Mr. Femi Falana, and his son, Folarin Falana, popularly known as FALZ.

Bobrisky had alleged in a leaked audio, which he had since denied as fake, that he paid N15,000,000.00 to certain unnamed officials of the EFCC to drop a money laundering charge against him as well as paying corrupt officials of the Correctional centre to get a special apartment while serving his prison terms.

He also alleged that the duo of Falana and son, had promised to help facilitate state pardon by the federal government with an agreed fee of N10,000,000.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while condemning the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasised that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption would be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under his purview.

“The Ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The Minister called for a special investigative team headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, to probe these allegations and submit a comprehensive report.

He, however, reassured the public that the investigation would be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken against any personnel found guilty.

On its party, the NBA, in a statement by its president, Afam Osigwe, SAN, “commends the timely decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to launch an investigation into allegations that some of its officers received N15 million from Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to dismiss money laundering charges against him.

“The allegation of bribery to reduce or drop charges is very disturbing. An urgent and thorough investigation is needed to determine whether bribes were paid or are sometimes paid to influence the nature of charges brought against defendants in criminal cases. This investigation will also test the transparency of the investigative process and the procedures for charging defendants in court.

“The investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, should determine whether or not there was any financial inducement by Bobrisky or anyone on his behalf in exchange for the dropping of money laundering charges against him. Any person found complicit must face the full weight of the law.

“The NBA acknowledges that all individuals and institutions accused are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. However, we insist that a swift and thorough investigation be carried out to establish the truth. If any public official is found culpable, appropriate legal actions must be taken to hold them accountable.”

The NBA further demanded that the Nigerian Correctional Service, not only respond to the allegation that Bobrisky did not serve his time in a correctional facility but also provide transparent details on the conditions under which Bobrisky served his sentence.

“If it is proven that he was allowed to serve his sentence outside a Correctional Facility, in breach of the law and a court order, the officers and officials responsible must be prosecuted and dismissed from service.

“We also call upon the Attorney General of the Federation, EFCC, and the Office of the National Security Adviser to independently investigate allegations that a convict paid a bribe to be allowed to serve prison time in a private residence instead of in a Correctional Facility, as well as the allegation that a bribe was demanded in exchange for a government pardon.

“The suggestion that convicts can freely serve their time in private residences and potentially procure a pardon by paying a bribe undermines the very foundation of our criminal justice system and erodes public confidence in the system.

“We believe that this investigation will provide the individuals named in these allegations the opportunity to clarify their roles (if any) in this matter. If these allegations are found to be true, it would not only mock our correctional system but also serve as a wake-up call for necessary reforms in our prosecutorial and correctional processes. The NBA shall appoint eminent members of the legal profession to monitor this situation and ensure that due process is followed.”

The NBA claimed it was especially concerned with the allegation involving one of Nigeria’s foremost legal luminaries, Femi Falana, SAN, and his son, Folarin Falana, Esq. (aka FALZ).

“The video claims that Mr. Folarin Falana reached out to Bobrisky, and his father, Femi Falana, SAN, allegedly discussed the possibility of applying for a presidential pardon for Bobrisky. We note that Femi Falana SAN has denied this allegation.

“It is important to note that the law allows convicts to apply for a presidential pardon under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). This provision empowers the President to grant pardons to individuals convicted of offenses, subject to certain conditions and upon the recommendation of the Council of State.

“The NBA acknowledges that applying for a presidential pardon is a legitimate legal recourse available to any convict, as stipulated by law. However, it is crucial to clarify that such a process must follow due procedure and be devoid of any form of influence peddling or unethical practices.

“Femi Falana, SAN, is a highly respected legal practitioner known for his integrity and long-standing commitment to human rights and justice. He has in fact denied the allegation against him. The Nigerian Bar Association urges the public to refrain from making premature conclusions regarding Mr. Falana’s or indeed any person’s alleged involvement in these matters.”