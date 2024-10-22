  • Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024

Nigerian Engineer Awarded Honorary Doctorate By US Varsity

Nigeria | 45 mins ago

Prowess University, Delaware, USA, has conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering on Tolulope Aremu, recognising his outstanding contributions to the field of engineering and sustainable solutions.

The award, a testament to Aremu’s lifelong dedication to technological advancements, was presented in a ceremony that celebrated his leadership and innovation in the industry.

While presenting the award, the university commended Aremu for contributions to process optimisation, lean manufacturing, and energy conservation.

It further read, “The university praises his focus on mentoring engineering technicians and fostering a culture of integrity, compliance and continuous improvement, which improves retention and developed managerial capabilities within his teams.”

Following the award, Aremu expressed his deep gratitude, saying, “I am deeply honoured by this recognition from Prowess University. It reaffirms my dedication to engineering and sustainable solutions, and I am inspired to continue exploring new frontiers in technology.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.