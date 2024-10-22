How Sahara Group’s GMT Program is Shaping Tomorrow’s Global Leaders

For young graduates desirous of excelling in the energy sector, it’s another season for the widely sought-after Sahara Group Graduate Management Trainee Program that transforms the energy conglomerate’s GMTs into global business leaders in the energy sector. In this interview, Emilomo Arorote, Group Head, HR at Sahara Group, outlines what makes the Sahara GMT Program unique among other HR issues. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts

Describe what your first 100 days were as Head of Sahara Group’s Human Resources function.

Two words come to mind, insightful and exhilarating! Sahara has been my work home for almost 16 years, and I saw my appointment as an opportunity to work on strengthening the culture and attributes that have kept me at Sahara, with the aim of making the Sahara phenomenon truly transgenerational. Working with my team, we immediately rolled out several employee engagement and feedback sessions to ensure all flanks are covered, given the dynamic nature of the Sahara environment where we are constantly reinventing the old, taking on the new and even birthing the impossible every day, across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

We call ourselves Saharians, a term that evokes a unique sense of ownership of the Sahara dream, and a camaraderie that oils the machinery of our team dynamics – working together, winning together. In fact, our work mantra is, “the job is not done, until the job is done”. So, the past 100 days have given me the privilege of seeing our people in another light, helping me appreciate how privileged and blessed I am to be managing what I would confidently describe as the most uniquely diverse and gifted collection of professionals in the world. Ultimately, working with Saharians towards reimagining our HR function has been the high point of my first 100 days and I am loving the pressure, possibilities and projections ahead; actively pursuing how we can keep enhancing, positioning and giving our people all they need to be exceptional Saharians, nimble, agile and ambidextrous.

What would you say are the challenges and opportunities in talent management?

The continuing evolution in the global employment market has redefined the competition landscape for talent acquisition across the globe. The growing impact of remote work has also brought a new wave of talent migration, development, and optimisation. More than ever before, organisations now need to be intentional about how to attract and retain talent, and deploy robust diversity, equity and inclusion policies that gives all employees the opportunity to grow and express their unique abilities. In addition, trans-generational considerations also need to be in place as it is not unusual to find employees from different generations working together. Knowing how best to engage, create bespoke experiences and extract value optimally from the array of talent, and sometimes, dearth of talent available to organisations is a hurdle that I would say HR leaders are learning to navigate across the globe.

Speaking specifically about the energy sector, there is this widely acknowledged gap in knowledge transfer from the experienced to the younger hires, especially in the upstream sector. This presents an opportunity to develop middle managers to create a sustainable leadership pipeline and knowledge transfer from experienced professionals in the sector.

With a looming talent shortage arising from emigration to developing economies, change in preferences of the different generations, like Gen Zs penchant for less structured work, makes it imperative for organisations to rethink their talent acquisition strategy by building a deliberate talent pool and leveraging relationships with institutions of learning to harness the crop of talent which currently exists to drive business continuity.

In addition, an opportunity for creative retention strategies has birthed more employee-centric policies that continue to shape the way of work.

What does Sahara Group look out for in talent acquisition?

We are Sahara and we are inimitable; always searching for agile, brilliant, hungry, adaptable, vibrant, and innovative minds who are ready to be M.A.D, for us, this means, making a difference. We are always looking out for uniquely gifted individuals that are ready to take on the world and do the seemingly impossible – because we grow our people to become global business leaders. Our flagship new hire platform, the Sahara Group GMT program has served over the years as a pipeline for molding young graduates into exceptional leaders. Our GMT program continues to produce individuals who have grown to into leadership roles across our businesses in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

So, whether you join Sahara through our prestigious GMT Program or you are employed as an experienced professional, Sahara offers you a unique career trajectory. In fact, being an energy conglomerate with vast operations, opportunities to join the M.A.D team keep springing up in our upstream, midstream, downstream, power, infrastructure and technology businesses. We always showcase these opportunities on our social media channels. Sahara Group is an equal opportunity employer. We love to say that Sahara does not offer you a job, but a canvas to give full expression to your gifts, with the backing of the organisation all the way. Ultimately, sustainability in terms of our people is critical for us at Sahara.

We understand Sahara is now receiving applications for the 2025 Sahara GMT Program. Tell us more about the process

As I mentioned earlier, essentially, the Sahara Group Graduate Management Trainee Program identifies and develops future leaders to drive Sahara Group’s business growth aspirations. The program has been structured to give young professionals an experiential trajectory that covers the entire energy value chain.

The 2025 edition has commenced, and we are now receiving applications from candidates who have excellent first degrees, with higher degrees as an added advantage. We have full information on the application process on www.saharagmt.com as well as Sahara Group’s social media channels. Application closes on November 1, 2025. Following several shortlisting exercises and robust training and learning activities, successful candidates will be onboarded into the 2025 Sahara GMT Set. This is the trigger young professionals need to kick-start their journey towards global competitiveness, as Saharians, making a difference.

Can you share some success stories from Sahara’s GMT program and how it shapes the emergence of leaders within the organisation?

Over the past 2 decades, we have received tens of thousands of applications from young candidates seeking to kick-start their careers via the Sahara GMT program. Shortlisting is usually a herculean task for us given the quality of applications as Sahara usually attracts the best. The program entails top-notch learning and development as well as stretch opportunities across the business.

Sahara has onboarded over 196 GMTs since the program began and they have contributed immensely to the continuing growth of Sahara. Our GMT program is designed to mold beneficiaries into global business leaders who can take on key leadership positions within the organisations. We have produced many leaders through the program, Saharians doing great work in our locations across the globe. Today, Ejiro Gray (2007 set) is Director, Governance and Sustainability, and Nomnso Dike (2007 set), is CEO, Asharami Synergy, just to mention a few. Ultimately, the Sahara GMT program provides a pipeline for developing leaders who embody the Sahara DNA and can pass on the culture behind our irrepressible brand.

Given the size and spread of the organisation, how do you manage employee engagement, attraction and retention of talents?

Primarily, understanding the diversity of the Sahara Group workforce across different jurisdictions globally and ensuring continuous feedback loops are sustained, helps the HR team to churn out bespoke strategies and initiatives that address the peculiar needs of our talents in the various sectors and countries where we operate. This informs the kind of talent acquisition strategies, engagement initiatives and unique benefits that are geared towards retention of our talents across the business.

How does your personal Sahara story speak to the attributes of the brand?

Resilience, which is one of the greatest attributes of the brand, resonates with my personal Sahara journey. You will agree with me that to thrive consistently and continuously create, nurture and add value, one must be dogged in the face of the many challenges that abound. On the flip side of every threat is an opportunity that only the bold dare to take head on. So, every day, I put on my resilient cap, ready to surmount challenges, disrupt norms and chart new success paths.

How is Sahara Group optimising diversity, equity, and inclusion in advancing its employer brand?

As a progressive organisation, Sahara is one that embraces DEI and leverages the opportunity that this affords us a multinational conglomerate. Our Employee Value Proposition is enshrined in the endless possibilities Sahara gives to every employee. This makes Sahara an employer of choice as our policies and practices foster platforms for professional growth, opportunities to volunteer for social impact, and collaboration towards making a difference, responsibly.

What do you think HR professionals should look out for as the workplace continues to transition towards artificial intelligence led roles?

Proactive opportunities to upskill, reskill and cross skill employees to be able to appropriately leverage the benefits that AI presents. In the words of Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, ‘it’s not AI that will take your job, but a fellow worker who learns how to best use it. It’s our responsibility as employers and company leaders to prepare our employees to thrive amid this revolutionary wave of new technology’.

How does Sahara implement its employee volunteering policy?

Employee volunteering is deeply enshrined in Sahara’s DNA. For us, it is the “P” in “PCSR” which we call Personal Corporate Social Responsibility. The “personal” captures the place of getting our employees fully involved in our interventions as volunteers and all Saharians always look forward for an opportunity to serve and make a difference. Sahara’s volunteering activities are driven by the Sahara Group Foundation and the Sustainability arm of the Group. Over the years, we have recorded employee volunteering 125,600 man-hours across interventions with focus on environmental sustainability, education, capacity building and entrepreneurship, among others. The opportunity to volunteers is one of the top reasons people why people want to work in Sahara – that drive to promote social impact and see the smiles on the faces of beneficiaries and give wings to the aspirations of many makes volunteering a way of life for us in Sahara.