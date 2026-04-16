Egor Demands Reps Slot, Cites Decades of Imbalance in Ikpoba-Okha Constituency

Stakeholders in Egor Local Government Area of Edo State have renewed calls for the area to produce the next member of the House of Representatives for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, citing decades of political imbalance and the need to uphold equity and fairness.

The demand comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on behalf of concerned All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, on Wednesday, Mr. Imafidon Peters Osagie said the agitation is rooted in verifiable historical disparity in representation since 1999.

He noted that Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area has held the seat for about 20 years, while Egor has had only about eight years.

“This is not a marginal difference that can be ignored. It is a clear imbalance that must be corrected in the interest of justice and fairness,” he said.

Osagie stressed that the call is not driven by sentiment but by democratic necessity, arguing that a constituency made up of two local governments must reflect shared political ownership.

“Equity demands that both Egor and Ikpoba-Okha have a fair and predictable opportunity to represent the people. Anything less undermines the spirit of democracy,” he stated.

He further maintained that Egor remains an equal stakeholder in the constituency, with the capacity, population strength and political relevance to produce competent leadership.

“Egor is not a junior partner. The issue has never been about competence but about access. Our people have demonstrated leadership capacity whenever given the opportunity,” Osagie added.

Warning against the consequences of sustained imbalance, Osagie said continued dominance by one axis could breed discontent and weaken political cohesion within the constituency.

“A system that consistently favours one side risks alienating the other. For unity to endure, fairness must be seen to be done,” he said.

He called on the leadership of the APC and other political parties to use their candidate selection processes to address the imbalance, noting that parties play a decisive role in shaping representation outcomes.

“This is a defining moment for political actors. Supporting Egor is not just strategic; it is morally right and necessary for long-term stability,” he said.

Osagie also urged voters and community leaders to back the push for equitable representation, insisting that democracy thrives on inclusivity.

“Equity is not a concession, justice is not a favour, and fairness is not optional. Allowing Egor to produce the next representative will strengthen unity, deepen participation and restore confidence in the system,” he stated.