Mary Onyali Tasks Youths to Balance Sports with Education

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Nigerian sprint queen, Ambassador Mary Onyali, yesterday called on young athletes across the country to maintain a balance between sports and education, stressing that academic excellence remains as important as sporting success for long-term development.

She stated this during the second of the ongoing MTN Champs Season 4 Grand Finale at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba, Ibadan.

She said athletes who aspire to reach elite level must avoid prioritising sports at the expense of their education, noting that both must progress side by side.

The global star explained that many successful athletes, who secured scholarships abroad were able to do so not only because of their sporting abilities, but also because they met academic requirements, including minimum Grade Point Average standards required by foreign universities.

According to her, “Sports and education must go hand in hand. Both are important and must be balanced. It is not enough to focus only on athletics or only on academics; success requires excellence in both areas.”

Onyali also described the MTN Champs initiative as a major platform for grassroots talent identification, noting that the competition continues to provide opportunities for young athletes who may otherwise never have had the chance to compete at national level.

She commended the organisers for creating a structured pathway that allows athletes to be discovered at the grassroots, nurtured, and guided towards elite performance levels.

According to her, the zonal and national structure of the competition have ensured wider participation, with athletes progressing through stages held across different cities, including Calabar and Jos, before the grand finale.

“Young athletes must understand that this is an opportunity to prove themselves. Those who are discovered will be nurtured, mentored and prepared for global success,” she stated.

Onyali further urged greater collaboration between government and the private sector in sports development, stressing that initiatives such as MTN Champs cannot succeed in isolation.

She noted that with Nigeria’s youthful population, more investment is required to expand sports development programmes, competitions, and structured talent identification systems.

“We need more partnerships like this. Government and corporate organisations must do more to support youth sports development and ensure talents are not wasted,” she said.

The Manager of PR, Communications and Partnerships at Making of Champions (MoC), Mr. Babatunde Koiki, on his part, described the MTN Champs Season 4 as the culmination of a four-year partnership aimed at discovering and developing Nigeria’s next generation of elite athletes.

Koiki said the initiative has continued to provide a platform for grassroots athletes to showcase their talent, adding that many of those discovered through the programme are now competing at national and international levels.

He explained that MoC, through its athletic club and academy in Lagos, supports selected athletes with scholarships, school placements, and elite coaching to prepare them for global competition.