Sulaiman’s Transformative Interventions in Kwara South Hailed

Kayode Tokede

Some Kwara South residents have commended Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman’s transformative interventions, most especially in education, job creations among others.

For many in the region, leadership is not defined by recent visibility, but by sustained presence, consistency, and contributions that communities can point to over time.

Within this context, communities across Kwara South have continued to reference the longstanding engagement of Prof. Sulaiman, fondly called Amana.

Although he is from Kwara Central, residents maintain that leadership is not about origin, but about impact and connection to the people. Many describe his activities as reflective of a unifying presence, noting that his interventions have consistently cut across communities within the South.

In the area of education, residents frequently point to the JAMB fees sponsorship programme as one of the most impactful interventions in the zone.

Over the years, Prof. Sulaiman is said to have supported hundreds of students across Kwara South by covering the cost of their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), registration and examination fees. Community members note that this intervention has removed a significant financial barrier, enabling many young people to access tertiary education and pursue long-term academic and career opportunities.

Beyond this, residents also referenced the donation of classroom blocks, reconstruction of dilapidated school structures, and the establishment of computer laboratories in communities such as Babanloma and others across the zone, noting that these efforts have contributed to improved learning environments.

A major area residents emphasise is human capital development through the facilitation of employment opportunities for indigenes of Kwara South. According to community members, this has been one of the most visible and widely acknowledged aspects of Prof. Sulaiman’s contributions.

Residents also highlighted ongoing social support initiatives, particularly during the Ramadan period. These include daily feeding programmes reaching over 2,000 people across local government areas, financial support for Imams, distribution of Eid packages, and annual children’s Eid celebrations that attract thousands of participants.

Some residents expressed surprise at recent narratives linking similar initiatives to other individuals, noting that many of the programmes have been consistently implemented within their communities over the years.

A resident of Omu-Aran, Tunji Alao, said: “We have seen these things happen year after year; from education support to employment and farming programmes. It is not something that started recently.”

Another community member in Offa, Chief Adewale Ganiyu, added:“The impact cuts across different areas. People here can point to students supported, people employed, and farmers empowered. These are things we can verify.”

A youth leader in Ijagbo, Segun Olalekan, also noted:“We are not saying others are not trying, but when it comes to consistent impact that people have actually felt, Prof. Amana stands out.”

While acknowledging that other aspirants may have good intentions, residents maintain that Prof. Sulaiman’s interventions are widely recognised due to their consistency, scale, and direct impact on communities across Kwara South.

Some community members also describe him as having played a notable role in the growth and development of the zone in recent years.

“If you look at the opportunities created and the level of engagement across communities,” another resident, Raheem AbdulLateef said, pointing out that “it is clear that the impact has been both visible and sustained over time.”