Stakeholders Endorse Bornu  State House Deputy Speaker, Askira, for Senate

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Stakeholders within the Borno State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Musa Askira for the Borno South Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

The endorsement signals a potential contest with Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, a veteran lawmaker and one of the longest-serving members of the National Assembly, who has represented the district for multiple terms.

The stakeholders’ decision followed a series of consultations across the district’s nine local government areas, reflecting increasing calls for power rotation and more inclusive representation within the zone.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Sule Gambo, a key figure in the region’s political development, said the demand for change was anchored on historical precedent. He recalled that during the Second Republic, leaders from Askira/Uba supported the zoning of the senatorial seat to Gwoza in the interest of equity and inclusiveness.

According to him, it was the people of Askira/Uba, who initiated this arrangement.

“ We agreed that the seat should shift to Gwoza to give them a sense of belonging,” he said.

Gambo, in a statement issued yesterday, however, said that the principle of rotation had since been disregarded. According to him, after the tenure of the late Senator Mohammed Mahdi, the seat remained in Gwoza instead of rotating among other local government areas within the district.

“The senatorial seat is supposed to rotate among Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, and Askira/Uba. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for a long time,” he stated.

Gambo urged party faithful to rally behind the Deputy Speaker, saying:“By the will of God, the time has come for Askira/Uba. One of our illustrious sons, Engineer Abdullahi Askira, has shown interest, and we want to ensure the principle of rotation is upheld.”

Adding a gender perspective, Tafu Malla, a prominent woman politician, praised Askira’s grassroots interventions, citing his support for job creation, agricultural development, and empowerment initiatives.

Malla said: “Askira maintains a genuine open-door policy and is always there for the poor, noting that women were particularly appreciative of his efforts in facilitating employment opportunities for youths.”

Also lending her voice, Hawa Mai-Musa, a retired Permanent Secretary and former Special Adviser from Chibok Local Government Area, stressed the need for fairness after years of dominance by a single axis.

“While others are bringing federal projects to their zones, we are busy with political wars. We need Engr. Askira to bring his professional and legislative experience to the Senate,” she said.

The proposed “Savannah State” remains a key campaign issue, as Askira’s advocacy for the creation of the new state has made him a household name. Supporters believe that a senator committed to the cause would help fast-track the constitutional process at the National Assembly.

Despite the growing momentum behind his candidacy, political observers noted that the “Ndume Factor” remains formidable, given his extensive legislative experience and enduring political influence. Nevertheless, the coordinated endorsement of Askira suggests a strategic push to reshape the political equation in Borno South.

For now, the Deputy Speaker’s camp is maintaining a cautious posture, awaiting guidance from the APC leadership as the race toward 2027 gathers momentum.

Stakeholders described his emergence as a necessary step toward restoring equity and political balance in the district.