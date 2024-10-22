Abdulrazaq Flags Off 209.77km Road Construction Amid Renewed Infrastructural Devt Drive

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday flagged off the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of rural roads totalling 209.77km, doubling down on his administration’s drive to connect the state’s agrarian hinterlands to the markets in the urban areas and strengthen food security.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, revealed that the projects are being prosecuted under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), an initiative for which the administration has committed at least N4 billion counterpart funds in the last five years.

RAAMP is jointly funded by the World Bank and French Development Agency, with the state government providing counterpart funds.

AbdulRazaq said the investments have yielded the 209.77km cost at N19,404,220,675.55 for the benefits of the people.

The road projects include Alapa-Hoko (0.7km); Madi-Peke (17.5km); Mandala-Yowere-Agbonna (12.485 km); Gerewu-Eiyekorin-Okoolowo Expressway (3.07km); Panada-Oloro ((5.43km); Inaja-Alaro-Inaja Maliki (6.22km); Ijagbo-Aperun-Adeleke- Igbawere (6.85km); Kpandarako-Ginda- Kusomunu- Kachitako-Tsakpata Lealea- Gulufu Bacita (22.89km); and Lafiagi- Effagi – Putata road (9.53km).

Others are Oko Olowo-SokotoTafatafa-Elere-Owode Oja-Baba Kudu-Akopari-Otte Oja road (23.23km); Odo Ode-Soliu-Arogun-Ikotun-Oke Amin-Rondo-Offa road (22.08km); Babanla-Budo Idowu-Alasoro-Owode-Shagbe (10.53km); Kpada-Gakpan (9.58km); and Yakiru-Tabiru-Kenu rural road (59.69km).

“This flag-off for the construction, rehabilitation and upgrade of rural roads spanning 209.77km and connecting 16 local government areas is the fruit of huge investment, strategic planning, our commitment to rural urban development and food security, and our drive for rapid socioeconomic growth and sustainable job opportunities,” the governor said in Ilorin at the ceremony, which attracted national and state parliamentarians, members of judiciary, cabinet members and royalties.

Attendees included Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi Saliu; Senators Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central); Lola Ashiru (South); and Sadiq Umar (North); House of Representatives member Mukhtar Shagaya; Grand Kadi Kwara State Shari’ah Court of Appeal Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen; cabinet members; local government chairpersons; state APC Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi and other leaders of the party; National Coordinator for RAAMP Mr Aminu Muhammed represented by Hajia Khadijat Isiaq; state Coordinator for RAMMP Mr Isaac Kolo Kusomunu; and President Ilorin Emirate Descendants’ Progressive Union IEDPU Alhaji Abdulmumeen Abdulmalik; among others.

Royalties at the event were the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman state Traditional Council Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, represented by Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bolugi; Etsu Tsaragi Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Ndakpoto; Emir of Lafiagi Alhaji Muhammed Kawu; and Olupako of Share Oba Olawale Haruna; among others.

AbdulRazaq said the RAAMP project aligns with the government’s commitment to revolutionize rural infrastructure for agricultural development in the state.

The governor commended the World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) for providing the fund and the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for proper coordination of RAAMP activities in Nigeria.

AbdulRazaq announced that the government will soon award contracts for the construction of three agro-logistics centres, one in each senatorial district (Ajase-Ipo, Alapa and Kaiama) and more rural roads that will spread to other LGAs.

“On assumption of office in 2019, our administration immediately paid the first tranche of the counterpart fund. Between 2019 and now, our government has paid the sum of four billion, twenty-six million, eight hundred and ninety-one thousand naira (N4,026,891,000) as a counterpart fund. No amount was paid before 2019,” he said.

He urged the contractors and consultants to deliver the projects within the stipulated time and design specifications, and urged the host communities to support the initiative.

“For these roads to stand the test of time through quality maintenance, I have signed the Rural Access Road Agency (RARA) and State Road Fund (SRF) bills into law. I have also approved the constitution of the boards of the agency,” he added.

Senator Ashiru, who spoke on behalf of other National Assembly members from the state, said many states of the federation, except Kwara, have long been benefiting from RAAMP intervention because the previous administrations in the state failed to fulfill the required obligations.

He praised AbdulRazaq for the payment of counterpart funds which is an important requirement for accessing the grant, calling him a lover of the masses.

Danladi described the project as another laudable initiative of the administration that will go a long way to ease access to farm produce and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

Abdulquawiy Olododo, Works Commissioner, commended the governor and other key stakeholders for their contributions and tireless efforts that made the day a reality, noting that the project will enhance connectivity, facilitate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for citizens.

“For this year 2024, not less than 170 road projects have been embarked upon across Kwara State with at least 65% of them already completed while others are progressing at an appreciable pace,” Olododo added.

The state Coordinator of RAAMP, Mr. Isaac Kolo, said the government’s investments in rural road infrastructure and agro-logistics facilities showed that the governor is visionary, goal-oriented and passionate about the people’s well-being.