Provide Language Interpreters in Courtrooms for Equitable, Inclusive Justice to Persons with Disabilities, Say Stakeholders

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Stakeholders from across Nigeria’s justice system, civil society, and disability rights organisations have urged the federal government to as a matter of urgency provide equitable access to justice and integrating inclusivity for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

To this end, called for the provision of sign language interpreters in courtrooms and the installation of ramps to make public spaces more accessible for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

They made the call on Sunday at a dialogue on equitable access to justice and integrating inclusivity for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

According to a communique issued on Sunday, the dialogue was organised by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), with support from the European Union under the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC).

The dialogue was aimed at spotlighting the structural and systemic challenges hindering PWDs’ access to justice, including infrastructural, financial, and communication barriers.

A lawyer and an international consultant with expertise in migration law and policy and international human rights law, Prof. Cheluchi Onyemelukwe, in a paper presentation noted: “We must not underestimate the power of awareness creation and there are urgent needs such as making courtrooms accessible and ensuring fair hearings for PWDs through the provision of sign language services.”

Also, the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf called for public awareness campaigns and the integration of assistive technologies to support PWDs in navigating the justice system.

He stressed that there was a need to ensure that the legal system not only protects but actively empowers vulnerable groups.

In his goodwill message, the Controller General of Correctional Service, represented by Dr. Glory Essien, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the dialogue.

He emphasised the need for reforms that would improve the experiences of PWDs who come into contact with the criminal justice system, ensuring that facilities cater to their needs during incarceration.