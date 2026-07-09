S’Africa Names Squad for C’wealth Fencing Championships in Lagos 

South Africa has announced a formidable 36-member squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Federation Championships in Lagos, underscoring its reputation as one of Africa’s fencing powerhouses.

At the heart of the team are two seasoned épée specialists: Sergey Losevskiy and Alexandra Lancaster. Both competed at the African Championships in Lagos last year and now return to lead the charge. Losevskiy, who once fenced for Russia before committing to South Africa, has become a cornerstone of the men’s épée squad. Based at TFS Johannesburg/Blues Fencing Club, he has captained the national team through major continental tournaments, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership.

Lancaster, meanwhile, stands as the leading figure in the women’s squad. A silver medalist at the African Senior Championships, she carved her name into history as the first South African woman épéeist to advance beyond the pool rounds at the Senior World Championships. Her presence signals both ambition and resilience in a team eager to make its mark.

For Louise Lombard, President of the Fencing Federation of South Africa, the squad represents a blend of promise and maturity.

“We have a largely young squad, with some athletes making their international debut in Lagos,” she explained. “Several development fencers from rural areas will be traveling abroad for the first time, thanks to club funding. At the same time, our senior athletes—who have come close to medals in past Commonwealth competitions—bring valuable experience. This is a squad of multiple ages and weapons, and one with great potential,” Lombard who is also the team manager said.

The team’s composition reflects that diversity: six fencers will compete in the veteran épée event, while eleven will battle in the senior épée category, split between six men and five women. Four athletes will take on the foil event. In the U-23 division, South Africa will field eight épéeists, four foilists, and two sabreurs.

Having hosted the last Commonwealth Junior Fencing Championships, South Africa arrives in Lagos with momentum. The junior successes have set the stage, and now the senior squad seeks to consolidate that progress with a strong showing on the continental stage.