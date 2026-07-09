  • Thursday, 9th July, 2026

Portugal Confirms Departure of Coach Martínez 

Featured | 7 seconds ago

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez following Portugal’s last-16 loss to Spain.

Martinez had already announced that he would be leaving the role he had held since January 2023.

Portugal finished second in their World Cup group, drawing with Colombia and DR Congo and beating Uzbekistan 5-0, and defeated Croatia in the last-32 before Monday’s tournament exit.

“The Portuguese Football Federation announces that it officially ended its contractual relationship with the national team coach, Roberto Martinez, and his coaching staff this Wednesday,” the FPF said in their statement.

Martinez, 52, led Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025, but his side departed Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage with a penalties defeat to France.

His decision to consistently start Cristiano Ronaldo has come under considerable scrutiny in the past two global tournaments, with BBC pundit Chris Sutton saying the Spaniard was “pandering”to the 41-year-old forward.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss to Spain, Martinez said: “I came to Portugal with the objective of winning the World Cup and because I haven’t won it wouldn’t make sense to continue. My contract ends today.”

The FPF stated that it had already begun the search for a successor “with the aim of continuing to promote the ambition and winning culture” within the national team set-up.

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