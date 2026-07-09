Japan Donates Badminton Equipment to Boost Grassroots Devt  in Nigeria

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has received a major boost to its grassroots and elite development programmes following the donation of badminton equipment by the Badminton Association of Japan under the Sport for Tomorrow (SFT) initiative.

The presentation ceremony, which held in Abuja, highlighted the growing sporting partnership between Nigeria and Japan and attracted top dignitaries, including the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador Suzuki Hideo; Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko; Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade; President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engr. Habu Gumel; Director General of the National Institute for Sports, Philip Shaibu; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Anthony Adegboye; and other distinguished guests.

In his remarks, Ambassador Suzuki Hideo described the donation as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Japan and Nigeria, noting that sport remains a powerful tool for promoting mutual understanding and international cooperation.

He explained that the donation forms part of the Japanese Government’s Sport for Tomorrow programme, an initiative designed to expand global sporting exchanges. According to him, the project was initiated through discussions between Francis Orbih, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and Council Member of the Badminton World Federation (BWF), and Mitsuru Murai, President of the Badminton Association of Japan and a fellow BWF Council Member, while the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided support by covering the international transportation costs.

The equipment donated includes 55 badminton rackets, 44 shuttlecocks, six racket covers and three racket bags. The Ambassador noted that the equipment had been carefully maintained and remained in excellent condition for continued use.

“We sincerely hope this donation will contribute to the continued growth and development of badminton in Nigeria, enabling more people to enjoy the sport and inspiring the younger generation to pursue their sporting dreams,” Ambassador Suzuki said.

President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih, expressed profound appreciation to the Badminton Association of Japan and the Japanese Government, describing the donation as a significant intervention for the sport.

“We are very happy as a federation. We see it as a commendable gesture, and we are looking forward to building on this partnership because equipment is critical to players’ development,” Orbih said.

He disclosed that the federation has also secured another shipment of 500 badminton rackets, along with 100 nets and 200 shuttlecocks, describing it as a major breakthrough in addressing one of the biggest challenges confronting badminton development in Nigeria.

Orbih further revealed that the federation is working on the registration of badminton academies across the country and plans to launch a National Badminton League as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots development and create a sustainable pathway for emerging talents.

He added that the donated equipment would be prioritised for members of the national senior and junior teams, while additional equipment would also be deployed during competitions and grassroots programmes like shuttletime to encourage wider participation.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, commended the Badminton Federation of Nigeria for attracting strategic international partnerships capable of transforming athlete development.

He noted that access to quality and specialised badminton equipment would improve training standards for Nigerian players and enhance their competitiveness at international events.

Dikko also applauded the Japanese Government for the donation, describing it as another milestone in the growing collaboration between both countries, while assuring that the equipment would be effectively utilised to develop the sport.

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to deepen grassroots participation, improve athlete development and position Nigeria among the leading badminton nations in Africa and beyond.