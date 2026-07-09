Beyond the Fare: How Nigerian Drivers are Restoring Faith in Strangers

While headlines often focus on crime and dishonesty, countless acts of goodwill go unnoticed. Across Nigeria, ride-hailing drivers are quietly rewriting that narrative, showing that the greatest journeys are sometimes defined not by distance travelled, but by lives touched through honesty, empathy and trust. Bukola Lasisi writes that through simple but remarkable gestures, these ride-hailing drivers are proving that beyond every fare lies an opportunity to restore faith in humanity





In an era when stories of crime and mistrust often dominate public discourse, a different narrative is quietly unfolding on Nigerian roads.

Between one trip and the next, ride-hailing drivers are returning expensive phones, helping vulnerable passengers, responding to medical emergencies and extending trust to complete strangers, proving that acts of kindness still thrive in everyday life.



Honesty Over Opportunity

For one female passenger, losing her iPhone after an InDrive trip felt like losing a part of her life. Convinced she would never recover the device, she resigned herself to the loss. Unknown to her, the driver, Edet Edet, had discovered the phone after completing the journey. Rather than ignore it or take advantage of the situation, he immediately returned it.

“I honestly thought I would never see it again,” the passenger recalled.

Although she offered him a reward, Edet declined.

“There was no need for that. Helping people feels right,” he said.

His honesty later prompted the grateful passenger to send him a token of appreciation.

A similar incident played out on one of Lagos’ busiest routes when Adewale Olaoye found a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra left behind by a passenger travelling between Ikeja and Victoria Island.

“I didn’t even think twice. It’s not mine. That’s all I needed to know,” he said.

The passenger, visibly relieved, admitted: “I thought I had lost it forever. In this city, once something like that disappears, you just accept it.”



Going Beyond the Job

For Oluwatosin Soboyejo, returning a forgotten phone became a mission that lasted several hours.

After discovering the device in his vehicle late at night in Oshodi, he retraced his route, questioned people, charged the phone and eventually contacted the owner through a saved number.

“The only thing I wanted was for her not to feel that panic for too long,” he said.

His determination transformed what could have been another lost item into a story of restored trust.



Compassion in Moments of Need

Kindness was not limited to returning valuables.

After completing a trip from Igboefon to Badore in Lagos, Chukwuemeka Uka noticed that his passenger, who was sick and physically challenged, had no one to assist her into her home.

He declined the fare, got out of his vehicle and helped her inside.

“It was not complicated,” he said. “She just needed help getting inside.”



When Every Second Counts

Some journeys became matters of life and death. In Port Harcourt, a driver rushed back to retrieve essential delivery items after learning that a pregnant passenger had gone into labour shortly after arriving at the hospital. Mother and baby were later confirmed safe, and the driver was invited to meet the newborn.



On a rainy night in Lagos, Solomon Asein also answered an urgent call for help when a passenger’s brother was rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a robbery incident. Navigating heavy traffic and poor visibility, he drove the passenger to the hospital without hesitation. Two days later, he received the news that the victim had survived surgery.



Restoring Faith in Strangers

In another case, a driver trusted a passenger experiencing network problems to pay later instead of insisting on immediate payment. Days afterwards, the passenger returned, paid the fare and added more in appreciation.



Taken together, these stories reveal a side of Nigeria’s ride-hailing community that rarely makes headlines. While most journeys end with a simple drop-off, some become powerful reminders that honesty, compassion and trust still shape everyday encounters between strangers.

These drivers demonstrate that the greatest journeys are sometimes measured not in kilometres travelled, but in lives touched. The editorial team thanks inDrive for its assistance in preparing this material and for connecting us with the drivers featured in these stories.