TERRORISTS’ REHABILITATION: A DANGEROUS GAMBLE

I write with deep concern over the Senate’s call for the suspension of the terrorist rehabilitation and reintegration programme. As Senator Adams Oshiomhole rightly said, “It does not make even common sense to grant pardon, rehabilitate and reintegrate criminals.” His words reflect the fear of millions of Nigerians living in the shadow of terrorism.

The first risk is betrayal of victims. In Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and beyond, families buried their children, mothers lost husbands, and entire villages were erased by these same criminals. To pardon and retrain them now sends a painful message: that taking lives comes with no permanent consequence. Justice must not be sacrificed for convenience.

Second, there is the security risk of relapse. Terrorism is not just about lack of skills. It is ideology. Many who pass through “de-radicalisation camps” return to the bush once pressure comes. We have seen cases of “repentant” fighters leading attacks months after graduation. Nigeria cannot afford to release trained killers back into communities that are still bleeding.

Third, the programme demoralizes our soldiers. A young man in the Nigerian Army risks his life daily to fight insurgents. Then he hears that the same man he captured yesterday is being fed, trained, and prepared for reintegration today. It breaks morale. It tells our troops their sacrifice means less than the comfort of the enemy.

Fourth, it creates injustice among citizens. There are thousands of poor, law-abiding youths in Maiduguri and across the North who have no job, no skill, and no government support. Yet government finds billions to train and resettle terrorists. What message does that send? That crime pays faster than patience and honesty? That is dangerous for our youth.

Fifth, community acceptance is impossible. No village that lost 100 people to Boko Haram will welcome a “repentant” fighter as a neighbor tomorrow. Reintegration without community consent is not peace – it is planting a time bomb. Forgiveness cannot be forced by government policy.

I agree that we need solutions to end insurgency. But rehabilitation of terrorists is not the solution. The solution is to protect citizens first, punish criminals decisively, and invest the money in schools, skills, and jobs for law-abiding youths. Those are the ones who will build Nigeria, not those who destroyed it.

In conclusion Senator Oshiomhole is correct. Common sense must guide national security. Nigeria should suspend this programme and redirect resources to victims, survivors, and the millions of frustrated but innocent youths. We cannot build peace by rewarding those who made war. The government must choose: justice for victims, or comfort for terrorists. We cannot have both.

Ibrahim Bukar Tijjani,

Maiduguri, Borno State