THE FUTURE OF NORTHERN NIGERIA

The North must confront difficult truths that have too often been avoided or obscured by political correctness

The 2nd Liberty Symposium recently held in Abuja with a focus on the security and socio-economic challenges that now define northern Nigeria and their impact on the people. While the region possesses enormous demographic, agricultural, mineral, commercial, and human capital advantages, according to participants, it continues to grapple with persistent insecurity, economic underperformance, infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment, weak institutional coordination, and adverse perceptions that often overshadow its vast opportunities.

Convened by the Liberty Media Group Chairman, Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan, some of the speakers at the conference included the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II; former Niger State Governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi. Also in attendance were several policymakers, regulators, media executives, business leaders, security experts, academics, and other critical stakeholders committed to advancing the peace, prosperity, and sustainable development of Northern Nigeria.

The engagement noted that over the last decade, prolonged insurgency, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, communal violence, and other forms of instability have significantly impacted economic productivity, social cohesion, investment confidence, and human development outcomes across the region. Participants further observed that ongoing national conversations around constitutional restructuring, devolution of powers, and the proposed establishment of State Police represent significant opportunities for rethinking governance systems and strengthening subnational capacity for development and security management. Participants therefore affirmed that the future prosperity of Northern Nigeria will depend not only on security interventions and governance reforms but also on the deliberate construction of productive economic power, inclusive institutions, responsible media ecosystems, and strategic partnerships capable of unlocking the region’s full potential.

One of the conclusions from the conference is that youth populations constitute Northern Nigeria’s greatest strategic asset. However, without adequate investments in education, skills development, entrepreneurship, technology, and job creation, this demographic advantage risks becoming a development challenge. Subnational governance reforms must be accompanied by enhanced institutional accountability, fiscal responsibility, transparency, and citizen engagement to ensure sustainable outcomes. Private sector investment remains central to unlocking the productive capacity of Northern Nigeria, particularly across agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, mining, technology, logistics, creative industries, and digital economies.

The session observed that no society can transform itself by refusing to interrogate the factors responsible for its stagnation. As participants agreed, northern Nigeria cannot aspire to lead the future while remaining unwilling to critically examine the structures, attitudes, and leadership failures that continue to undermine its progress. They also noted with concern that despite being one of the most resource-endowed regions on the African continent with vast agricultural land, mineral deposits, strategic geography, cultural influence, and a youthful population, Northern Nigeria continues to underperform relative to its immense potential.

Participants identified the persistence of mass poverty, low educational attainment, youth dis-empowerment, social exclusion, and weak human capital outcomes as fundamental threats to the future competitiveness of the region. They also identified the enduring Almajiri phenomenon as one of the most urgent moral, social, educational, and developmental questions confronting Northern Nigeria. They acknowledged the historical and cultural significance of traditional Islamic education but emphasized that no society can build a prosperous future while millions of children remain disconnected from modern education, economic opportunity, digital literacy, and pathways to productive citizenship.

As agreed, any honest conversation about the future of Northern Nigeria must confront difficult truths that have too often been avoided, deferred, or obscured by political correctness, sectional sensitivities, and the fear of uncomfortable conversations. According to participants, the challenge is no longer merely educational; it has become an economic, security, governance, and human development imperative. They called for a bold and comprehensive reform agenda that preserves the strengths of traditional learning while fully integrating modern education, vocational skills, civic values, entrepreneurship, technology, and economic empowerment.