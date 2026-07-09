Emem Usoro: The Quiet Banking Amazon at Nigeria’s Central Bank

With more than two decades in banking, a career that spans retail, commercial, corporate and public sector finance, and a reputation for operational excellence, Emem Usoro, the Deputy Governor in charge of Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has emerged as one of the most influential women in Nigeria’s financial system, writes Emmanuel Addeh

From Science to Banking Excellence

Emem Usoro’s journey from the commercial banking floor to the highest levels of the country’s apex bank is one defined by preparation, resilience and an unwavering commitment to institutional development.

Although today she is known as one of Nigeria’s leading banking executives, Usoro’s academic journey began outside finance, having earned a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Uyo, before pursuing a Master of Business Administration at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Recognising that leadership in modern finance requires continuous learning, she invested heavily in executive education, attending the Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School and several other globally respected institutions, including Columbia Business School, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the National University of Singapore Business School, Harvard Kennedy School and the University of Pretoria.

This culture of continuous self-development would later become one of the defining characteristics of her career. Rather than relying solely on experience, she consistently sought exposure to global best practices in leadership, corporate governance, strategy and financial management.

Before joining the CBN, Usoro had already established herself as one of the country’s accomplished banking executives.

Her professional career spans over 23 years across virtually every critical area of banking, including operations, credit administration, branch management, relationship management, marketing, retail banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, advisory services and strategic business development.

Her rise within the banking industry reflected both versatility and consistency, building a reputation for handling increasingly complex assignments while delivering measurable business growth.

Usoro’s appointment as Executive Director, North, at United Bank for Africa (UBA) represented one of the defining moments of her commercial banking career. There, she supervised banking operations across one of the country’s most strategically important regions, managing retail, commercial, corporate and public sector banking while helping expand financial services to previously underserved communities.

Champion of Financial Inclusion

One of the less publicised but significant aspects of Usoro’s banking career is her commitment to financial inclusion. While overseeing northern operations at UBA, she worked extensively on expanding banking access to unbanked populations, particularly women, rural dwellers and small businesses.

Her efforts aligned with broader national objectives aimed at bringing millions of Nigerians into the formal financial system.

For her, financial inclusion goes beyond opening bank accounts. It involves creating access to savings, credit, insurance, digital payments and financial literacy. By supporting these initiatives, Usoro contributed to expanding economic participation across communities where formal banking penetration had historically remained low.

Her work also reinforced the growing recognition that banking institutions have responsibilities that extend beyond profit-making to broader economic development.

Recognition as Female Leader

Years before her appointment to the apex bank, Usoro had already become a role model for women pursuing careers in finance. Featuring prominently in UBA’s Superwoman series, she shared insights into balancing leadership responsibilities with family life while navigating a profession traditionally dominated by men.

Rather than portraying gender as an obstacle, she argued that competence, preparation and continuous value creation remain the strongest credentials for leadership, encouraging women to embrace opportunities, support one another and remain committed to excellence.

Her philosophy was captured in one simple but powerful belief: women rise by lifting other women. That perspective has continued to define her public engagements and mentoring efforts.

In September 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed Usoro as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a nomination subsequently confirmed by the Senate. The appointment came at a critical period for Nigeria’s financial sector, with the apex bank pursuing reforms aimed at restoring confidence, strengthening governance, improving operational efficiency and accelerating financial innovation.

Her extensive background in commercial banking made her a natural fit for the role. Unlike many regulators whose experience is largely bureaucratic, Usoro arrived at the CBN with deep practical knowledge of banking operations, customer service, risk management and business development.

That combination of regulatory authority and industry experience has proved valuable in navigating the complex operational demands of the institution.

Driving Operational Excellence

As Deputy Governor for Operations, Usoro oversees some of the most critical directorates within the Central Bank. Her responsibilities include Banking Services, Finance, Information Technology, Currency Operations, Branch Management and Risk Management.

These functions form the operational backbone of the apex bank. From ensuring the smooth circulation of currency across the country to maintaining robust payment infrastructure and strengthening institutional risk management, the scope of her responsibilities touches virtually every aspect of the Bank’s internal effectiveness.

Without resilient operational systems, even the best policy decisions can struggle to achieve intended outcomes. Her portfolio therefore places her at the heart of the institution’s day-to-day effectiveness.

Before recently returning to oversee operations, Usoro served as Deputy Governor responsible for the Corporate Services Directorate. Her mandate covered Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Legal Services, Security Services, Medical Services, Procurement and Support Services.

Although these departments operate largely behind the scenes, they remain essential to institutional performance. During her tenure, the directorates reportedly became more integrated, coordinated and better aligned with the broader objectives of the Central Bank.

By strengthening internal governance and organisational capacity, she helped reinforce the systems required to support policy implementation across the institution.

One of the additional responsibilities she assumed was serving as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM). The organisation occupies a strategic position within Nigeria’s financial architecture as the country’s producer of currency notes, coins and security documents.

During her leadership, the organisation pursued reforms aimed at improving production efficiency, reducing waste, strengthening technological capability and enhancing operational management.

The emphasis on efficiency reflected a broader philosophy that institutions must continuously modernise if they are to remain relevant in an increasingly digital financial environment.

Those who have worked with Usoro frequently point to her meticulous preparation and structured decision-making. Rather than seeking public attention, she has built her reputation through execution, organisational discipline and consistent delivery.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an ability to manage large teams, oversee complex operations and coordinate multiple stakeholders simultaneously. Such capabilities become especially valuable within institutions like the Central Bank, where operational decisions often have nationwide implications.

Her approach reflects a leadership philosophy that places institutions above individuals and systems above personalities.

Usoro’s Philanthropy

Away from banking, Usoro has also invested time in philanthropy through the Nnana Usoro Foundation, established in 2015. The foundation focuses on three major pillars: healthcare, education and economic empowerment.

Its healthcare programmes have supported free medical outreaches in partnership with healthcare organisations, providing consultations, surgeries, eye care, dental care, malaria treatment and other medical interventions for underserved communities.

In education, the foundation provides scholarships, grants and vocational training support for disadvantaged students. Its economic empowerment initiatives assist small businesses and grassroots entrepreneurs with resources designed to promote sustainable livelihoods.

These programmes reflect an understanding that financial inclusion and national development ultimately depend on healthier, better educated and economically empowered citizens.

Recognition Beyond Boardroom

Usoro’s contributions have attracted recognition from professional institutions and academic organisations. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, one of the profession’s highest distinctions.

She has also received an honorary Doctor of Business Administration degree from Akwa Ibom State University in recognition of her contributions to banking and leadership.

More recently, she received the ARISE Women Trailblazers Award, celebrating women whose professional accomplishments continue to inspire others. While awards do not define a career, they often reflect the esteem in which peers and institutions hold an individual.

Public tributes have also offered glimpses into the personal values behind the professional accomplishments. At the funeral of her mother, the late Deaconess Eno Nnana Usoro, Vice President Kashim Shettima described the CBN Deputy Governor as “a mother’s dream fulfilled,” attributing her success to discipline, faith, sacrifice and perseverance.

The tribute highlighted qualities that many colleagues have similarly associated with her career: humility, consistency and commitment to excellence. Such recognition reinforces the idea that leadership is measured not only by titles held but by the values demonstrated over time.

Disappointing the Detractors

High public office inevitably attracts intense scrutiny, and Usoro’s tenure at the Central Bank has been no exception. In recent weeks, some online platforms published allegations suggesting that she failed to declare certain assets upon her appointment as Deputy Governor. The reports also delved into aspects of her private life.

Usoro has, however, unequivocally denied the allegations, maintaining that the asset in question had been duly declared to the appropriate authorities and rejected claims of any breach of Nigeria’s asset declaration requirements. To date, no court of competent jurisdiction or statutory authority has established any wrongdoing against her, and the allegations remain unproven.

For many experienced public servants, such episodes underscore the realities of occupying strategic national offices, where professional accomplishments are sometimes accompanied by intense public and media scrutiny. While transparency and accountability are indispensable in public service, they are equally complemented by the fundamental principle that allegations should be subjected to due process before conclusions are drawn.

Rather than being distracted by the controversy, Usoro has remained focused on the demanding responsibilities of overseeing the Operations Directorate of the Central Bank. By continuing to discharge these responsibilities, she has disappointed her detractors, reinforcing a career that, thus far, has been defined more by professional accomplishment and institutional service than by unproven accusations.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Nigeria’s financial sector continues to evolve rapidly, requiring leaders capable of balancing innovation with stability, technology with governance and ambition with institutional responsibility.

For young professionals entering banking today, Usoro’s career offers several enduring lessons. It demonstrates the value of continuous learning, adaptability, technical competence and disciplined leadership.

Her transition from commercial banking to public service also illustrates how private sector experience can enrich national institutions when combined with integrity and strategic vision.

Perhaps most importantly, her journey underscores that sustainable leadership is built over decades rather than moments.

Usoro’s story is ultimately one of steady progression rather than sudden ascent.

From her early years in commercial banking to executive leadership at UBA and now the Central Bank, each stage of her career has built upon the last, expanding her influence while deepening her expertise.

As Deputy Governor for Operations, she occupies one of the most consequential positions within Nigeria’s financial system, helping ensure that the country’s apex bank remains operationally resilient in an increasingly complex global economy.

Her career reflects the convergence of technical knowledge, strategic leadership, institutional discipline and public service.

While history will ultimately judge the long-term impact of today’s financial reforms, Usoro has already secured a place among the distinguished professionals who have shaped modern Nigerian banking.