ipNX Celebrates Staff Legacy, Loyalty and Leadership Roles

Nigeria’s leading ICT company, ipNX, recently hosted an intimate and thoughtfully curated long service awards ceremony to celebrate employees whose dedication, loyalty, and contributions have played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success over the years.

Held in Lagos, the event brought together the awardees and leadership in a warm and reflective setting designed to honour employees who have dedicated 10, 15, 20, 25 and even 35 years of service to the organisation. In an era where employee retention has become increasingly uncommon, the milestone represented not only years of service but also a shared commitment to excellence, resilience, and purpose.

The specially curated experience celebrated the stories, achievements, and impact of employees who have grown alongside the organisation, helping to shape ipNX into one of Nigeria’s most respected indigenous technology companies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Group Managing Director of ipNX, Ejovi Aror, who himself has spent over 35 years with the organisation, having transitioned from Telnet Nigeria, paid tribute to the award recipients and reflected on the critical role they have played in the company’s journey.

“Today is more than a celebration of years served; it is a celebration of belief, perseverance, and the extraordinary impact that committed people can have when they dedicate themselves to a shared vision. Every one of you being honoured today represents the values that have sustained this organisation through every challenge and every milestone. Your loyalty has helped build not just a company, but a legacy. We are proud of what we have achieved together, and even more excited about the future we will continue to create together,”Aror said.