At Chatham House, Kalu Addresses Nigeria’s Electoral Process Amid Security Crisis 

Emeka Emole

“At a time when many seek to define Nigeria by its challenges, you continue to work with remarkable resilience and consistency to redefine our national image through knowledge-driven engagement, informed advocacy and constructive dialogue on global platforms.

“I have taken time to carefully assimilate the deeply insightful and well-articulated paper you presented at Chatham House.

“With profound admiration, I consider it necessary to reiterate that you have continued to demonstrate that leadership is not merely about occupying public office, but about deploying the power of ideas and intellect to advance enduring solutions that promote the greatest level of happiness for the greatest number of persons in our society.

“Your presentation on the 2027 Elections, electoral integrity, security reforms, and the State Police initiative once again projects Nigeria before the international community as a nation committed to democratic advancement, institutional reforms and responsible governance.

“You are indeed abundantly exhibiting the marks of a statesman, one who understands that the battle for national progress is fought not only through politics but also through ideas, research, policy and intellectual leadership.

“The South-east and indeed Nigeria can take pride in a leader who continues to earn respect for our country in international circles while contributing meaningfully to the strengthening of our democracy. Nigeria is better represented when our leaders speak with knowledge and vision.

The above was the feedback from Uche Agbaeze Okocha, one of the Nigeria diaspora delegates to the engagement the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu had at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, at St. James Square, London on the 22nd of June, 2026.

The globally renowned policy think thank had invited Hon. Kalu to address them on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2027 Elections: How To Ensure Electoral Integrity Amid A Deepening Security Crisis’s.

The format was 20 minutes for opening presentation and 40 minutes question and answer session. Kalu wasted no time in taking charge of the conversation.

“Nigeria’s democracy turned 27 this year. 27 uninterrupted years of constitutional

government. Seven consecutive general elections. A federation of over 230 million

people, across 250 ethnic nationalities and more than 500 languages, still voting,

still building, still insisting that the ballot is the only legitimate way to change power.

“We have not arrived. We say so freely, because a democracy that declares itself

complete stops growing. But I want this distinguished audience to hold two ideas simultaneously: that Nigeria’s challenges are real, and that Nigeria’s response to them is equally real. Both are true. And the international conversation about Nigeria has, for too long, been fluent in the first and silent on the second.”

With that opening salvo, Kalu deftly refocused the direction of the conversation. Instead of a bemoaning of the challenges facing Nigeria, Kalu chose to debunk stereotypes and present Nigeria as a work in progress with greater emphasis on the work being done and the progress being recorded.

Like a seasoned matador in a Spanish bull-ring, he reigned in the rampaging beast of the framing of Nigeria as a country in crises free fall and redirected the energy to suit a more acceptable outcome.

A thoroughbred academic with 2 Ph.Ds built upon a number of Masters Degrees and a foundation in Law, the Deputy Speaker had done his homework. He had developed a well-researched paper with verifiable data to tear down stereotypes and present the facts as stubborn as they are. He was a delight to watch.

From his opening presentation to his session fielding questions from the audience made up of diplomats, academics, policymakers, Members of the Nigerian Diaspora community and interested participants, Kalu was in his elements. He may have been abroad but he carried on proceedings like he was on his home turf.

Those familiar with Chatham House sessions know that it is a lion’s den. Politicians are reluctant to speak at Chatham House because they are independent and if you don’t know your onions, they can embarrass you during questioning. Not for Kalu. He was ready for them and it showed in his performance.

A few elements contributed to his mastery of the topic in discussion. As the Chairman of the 10th House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, he is very familiar with all the work that had been done to strengthen the Constitution to answer the critical posers inherent in the topic of discussion.

It also so happens that he is directly involved in introducing and championing legislation to address the key issues in discuss.

From electoral reforms to gender inclusiveness, rights of displaced persons to participate in the electoral process to reforming the policing architecture of Nigeria, Kalu has either sponsored Bills to address these issues or he is the major driver of conversations around them.

Hear Kalu: “As Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, I have sat at the intersection of every question this address has raised: electoral law, security architecture, constitutional reform, the protection of the

displaced and the decentralisation of policing. It has been the defining work of my legislative life. And I can tell you, from that vantage point, that Nigeria’s democracy is not retreating; it is advancing; imperfectly, sometimes painfully, but still advancing. We choose reform over resignation. We choose to build even when building is hard, even when the work is unfinished, even when the critics are watching for failure.”

Members of the House of Representatives who accompanied Kalu to Chatham House were full of pride and commendation for his outing.

From Hon. Bello Kaoje from Kebbi State to Hon. Adebayo Balogun from Lagos State and Hon. Abubakar Nalaraba from Nassarawa State, they were unanimous in their summation. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu is an asset to Nigeria and the pride of his colleagues.

Instructively, the Deputy Speaker did not present Nigeria as a country that has figured out its challenges. He displayed humility and willingness to take lessons even while making a strong case for Nigeria’s progress.

In his words: “To the distinguished policymakers, diplomats and scholars in this room, I say this with genuine humility: we do not come here as a country that has figured it out. We come as a country that is figuring it out, in real time, under real pressure. If there are things you are seeing from where you sit that we are not seeing from where we stand, we want to know. If your analysis reveals gaps in our legal framework that our legislative process missed, we welcome your analysis and feedback. If your experience in other democratic contexts offers lessons that could strengthen what we are building, we are listening.”

The Chatham House top brass, usually understated in the traditional British taciturnity, could scarcely hide their satisfaction at the performance of their choice of speaker.

Tighisti Amare, Director, Africa Programme at Chatham House has already enquired about Kalu’s availability for another expanded conversation. “We will be glad to welcome you again”, she enthused.

It is important that more conversations like the one Kalu held at Chatham House are held on the global stage regularly and extensively. The global North cannot continue to frame Africa with images of negativity.

This has assumed one of the driving principles of Kalu’s international engagements. As a guest of the European Parliament last fall, he spent a full week holding an average of five meetings daily with diverse parliamentary and policy interest groups. The interest was palpable. Kalus was a refreshingly different voice in African-originated, global conversations.

Kalu was also at Istanbul, Turkiye earlier in the year to participate in the 151st Interparliamentary Union General Assembly. He presented a resolution on post-conflict peace-building which was adopted by the General Assembly. Parliamentarians from all over the world stood and applauded Kalu’s brilliance.

As Kalu concluded at Chatham House, “Nigeria is not a problem awaiting international solutions. Nigeria is a possibility, one that is day by day, reform by reform, election by election, making itself real.”

In Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Nigeria has a worthy asset.

.Emole writes from London