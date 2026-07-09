Lagos Police Arrest 135 Suspected Cultists, Recover 26 Firearms in Raids

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 135 suspected cultists and recovered 26 firearms during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

The operation, which involved Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Commanders and the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), was carried out on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, following credible intelligence.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the raids were conducted to prevent cult-related violence associated with the July 7 (7/7) celebration and initiation activities.

The police said the operation also led to the recovery of 16 other dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, battle axes, daggers and knives, cultist insignia, assorted charms, 11 bottles of different alcoholic brands, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs, as well as six mobile phones.

The command disclosed that the operation followed intelligence indicating plans by rival cult groups to launch attacks and engage in other criminal activities across the state.

It added that investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the criminal gangs, while the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.