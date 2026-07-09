Africa’s Last Team Standing, Morocco, in Make or Mar Clash with Favourites France

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The first quarterfinal fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between France and Morocco in Boston tonight presents a perfect chance for the Atlas Lions to get their revenge against Les Bleus.

The two teams are part of the six European sides plus one each from Africa and South America remaining in this tournament that started the new 48-team format introduced by FIFA at this edition.

Four years ago in Qatar, France stopped Morocco’s fairytale run in the semifinal stage. Despite the defeat, the Atlas Lions were celebrated by the whole of Africa for making the continent proud. It was the first time an African team will reach the Last 4 stage.

But tonight, the Atlas Lions who are aiming to equal their historic semifinal run in 2022, will not be playing as rookies anymore. Their performance of three wins and two draws in this tournament tells the story of a team determined to shock the powerhouses in global football left in this 2026 edition in North America. The draws against Brazil and the Netherlands are respectable results, while they were ruthless in the 3-0 demolition of Canada in the last 16 round. That result must have boosted their confidence heading into this quarter-final tonight.

Morocco have not lost in their past 34 matches, but they have never beaten France, who have won seven in a row and 11 of their past 12 matches.

Yassine Bounou will expectedly remains the starting goalkeeper and will be central to the Atlas Lions hopes of keeping a clean sheet.

Achraf Hakimi provides an attacking outlet at right-back and has chipped in with one goal during the tournament. Sofyan Amrabat’s midfield role will be crucial in disrupting France’s rhythm, a task he performed admirably against Spain in 2022. Azzedine Ounahi can equally prove to be the secrete weapon of mass destruction!

The only worry now is Ismael Saibari who has scored three goals for Morocco at this tournament and is suspected to be nursing muscle problems.

For Coach Mohamed Ouahbi, the tournament in North America has become a huge addition to his CV. Atlas Lions win against France this evening will only elevate him to the position of a legend in Morocco’s history. Morocco are unbeaten under Ouahbi’s watch with six wins and four draws in 10 games.

But against France tonight, Ouahbi will realize that ambition alone cannot decide the outcome of football. The two coaches will play vital roles in deciding where the pendulum of victory swings.

Without doubt, France have a strong squad available for this quarter-final.

Kylian Mbappé has been the standout performer of the tournament with seven goals, and there are no reported injury concerns surrounding him. He almost singlehandedly powered the team to final in Doha four years ago.

The midfield trio of N’Golo Kanté, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Adrien Rabiot has provided a solid platform throughout, and Coach Didier Deschamps is unlikely to make wholesale changes after five consecutive wins.

William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté have formed a reliable centre-back partnership, and with Mike Maignan in goal, France have conceded just twice across the group stage and round of 16. Ousmane Dembélé’s four goals at this tournament add a second attacking dimension beyond Mbappé, giving France multiple avenues to goal.

France arrived at this stage in imperious form, winning all five of their matches and conceding just twice. Deschamps has a squad that blends experience with genuine attacking brilliance, and Mbappé’s seven goals at this tournament alone make France a formidable proposition for any opponent.

Will history smile on Morocco? Or will France go past Atlas Lions once more to reach the semifinal? France’s Coach Deschamps should remember that half of Les Bleus’s World Cup defeats this century have been inflicted by African teams (three out of six). Will Morocco become the fourth team to inflict pains on France? Ninety minutes will decide it all.

QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES

THURSDAY

France v Morocco (9pm)

FRIDAY

Spain v Belgium (8pm)

SATURDAY

Norway v England (10pm)

SUNDAY

Argentina v Switzerland (2am)