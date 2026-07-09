Wimbledon: Nigeria’s Ogunsakin Reaches Junior Doubles Q’finals with Dominant Win

Nigeria’s tennis Sensation, Oluwaseun Peter Ogunsakin, 17, and his Botswana partner, Ntungamili Raguin, have qualified for the Boys’ Doubles Quarter-finals at the 2026 Wimbledon Junior Championships.

The African pair defeated the American duo of Safir Azam and Vihaan Reddy in straight sets:

Oluwaseun Peter Ogunsakin (Nigeria) / Ntungamili Raguin (Botswana) beat Safir Azam / Vihaan Reddy (USA) 6–1, 6–0

The emphatic victory sends the Nigerian-Botswana partnership into the quarter-finals of the Boys’ Doubles event, where they will continue their impressive run at Wimbledon.

Seun Ogunsakin is coached by his father from Ekiti State. He trains at the Atrum Tennis Academy in Abuja.

Ogunsakin current ATP ranking is in 2000 because he just started playing ranking tournaments.