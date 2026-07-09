Justin Bieber to Co-headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show with Madonna, Shakira and BTS 

*Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, Others also listed for the Final day jams

FIFA and Global Citizen have announced that global superstar Justin Bieber has joined as co-headliner of the historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show, taking place on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners for the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ Final Halftime Show, bringing together some of the world’s biggest artists for a landmark celebration at the intersection of sport, music and global impact.

Burna Boy, whose global smash hit ‘Dai Dai’ with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast, alongside Gustavo Dudamel, the internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide. As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. Over USD 50 million has already been raised, and momentum is continuing to build, with USD 1 from the sale of every ticket for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches being donated to the Fund which will support social projects around the world.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” said Justin Bieber.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” added Burna Boy.

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, who have brought joyful learning to children around the world for generations, will be part of the show. Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: to help ensure children around the world have access to quality education.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show is being produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted. In a short film announcing the performers, Coldplay’s Chris Martin unveiled the star-studded lineup and said that the show will be “all about togetherness… and everyone’s invited”.

In May 2026, FIFA and Global Citizen announcedthe first group of organisations to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting programmes that provide access to education and football for children in underserved communities across ten countries.

By supporting proven, community-led models that combine education, sport and local engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund seeks to broaden access to learning, improve educational outcomes and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities. More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the inaugural grantees is available at globalcitizen.org.

The non-fiduciary FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Advisory Board includes FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans, Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, Australian actor Hugh Jackman, US businesswoman and entrepreneur Ivanka Trump, Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, US tennis great Serena Williams, Brazilian football legend Kaká, and Bank of America Co-President Jim DeMare.

Additionally, through FIFA’s Unite for Education campaign, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is showcasing tournament-wide football’s power to expand access to education and create a lasting impact beyond the pitch. Featured during the Round of 16, Quarter-finals and Semi-finals, players will wear the Unite for Education sleeve patch to raise awareness of initiatives including the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, the FIFA Football for Schools Programmeand FIFA Foundationeducation projects.