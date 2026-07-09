Messi, Mbappé Lead Cast as Q’finals Begin Live on SuperSport

The race for FIFA World Cup 2026 glory enters its decisive stage this week as eight nations battle for four semi-final places, with football’s biggest stars and one of the tournament’s greatest surprise packages set to take centre stage live on SuperSport.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, France forward Kylian Mbappé, Norway striker Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane headline a quarter-final lineup that also features the tournament’s last remaining African representatives, Morocco, unbeaten Spain and an in-form Belgium side.

The action begins today at 9pm when France takes on Morocco in a clash between one of the tournament favourites and Africa’s last remaining team.

On Friday at 8:00 pm, Spain meet Belgium in a contest between two of the tournament’s most consistent teams. Spain remain the only nation yet to concede a goal at the World Cup, while Belgium arrive full of confidence after convincing knockout victories over Senegal and the United States.

Saturday at 10:00 pm, Norway will face England in one of the most anticipated quarter-finals after stunning Brazil in the previous round.

Haaland has scored seven goals in seven consecutive matches, while Kane has kept England’s title hopes alive with six goals and one assist.

The final quarter-final game kicks off on Sunday at 2am as defending champions Argentina face Switzerland. Argentina’s close calls against Cape Verde and Egypt provided some of the best games of the tournament, while Switzerland have quietly emerged as one of the surprise packages after eliminating Colombia on penalties.

Every quarter-final will air live on SS World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61), with dedicated Pidgin commentary on SS WC Naija (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62), bringing the drama even closer to home.

The race for the Golden Boot adds another layer of intrigue to the quarter-finals. Messi leads the standings with eight goals, followed by Mbappé and Haaland on seven, while Kane remains close behind on six. Every remaining contender still has the opportunity to shape both the title race and the individual honours.

Beyond the live action, SuperSport’s coverage continues with round-the-clock highlights, analysis and magazine programming, including The Morning Cup, ensuring fans never miss the biggest talking points from football’s biggest tournament.