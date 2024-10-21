FG Set to Fix All Federal Roads, Says Lawmaker 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Aderemi Oseni, on Monday, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is ready to fix all federal roads across the country.

Oseni, while speaking during a thank-you visit to the Oyo State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan, said this is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians particularly during this current economic challenges.

The federal lawmaker, who is representing Ido/Ibarapa Federal Constituency at the green chamber, added that President Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on all federal roads in the country.

While lamenting the deplorable condition of federal roads across the country, he stated that Nigerians will soon begin to see good changes on the roads.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and give Tinubu more time to fix the country, adding that Nigerians will thank the president in years to come for the foundation he is laying now.

“President Tinubu is not the cause of the challenges we are currently facing including bad roads across the nation, the challenges go beyond the current administration. The president is trying to ensure that all problems created by previous administrations are solved.”

Speaking on the purpose of his visit to the APC Secretariat, Oseni said he was there to condole with the party on the demise of its late Chairman, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, lauding party faithful for their support towards his emergence.

He added that he is concerned on how the party will regain power in the state come 2027, urging members to join hands as stakeholders and foster unity by coming up with a blue print that will return the party to power in 2027.

The acting Chairman of the party, Alhaji Olaide Abas, in his remarks, thanked Oseni for deeming it fit to visit the party’s secretariat, noting that the party is proud of his giant strides in touching lives of his constituents.

Highlight of the event include the donation of N10 million operational allowance to the party by the federal lawmaker.