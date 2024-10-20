Jigawa Governor Suspends Commissioner over Alleged Illicit Affair with Married Woman

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has suspended his Commissioner of Special Duties, Mr. Auwal Sankara, over an alleged illicit affair with a married woman in Kano.



A statement issued yesterday by the state Head of Service, Mr. Bala Ibrahim, said the governor approved the suspension with immediate effect.

Ibrahim explained that the suspension was to pave the way for a thorough investigation of the allegation and to uphold the integrity of the state administration.



He emphasised the commitment of the state to accountability and adherence to ethical standards in governance by the Namadi administration.

“The suspension is a precautionary measure intended to facilitate a fair investigation. We take all allegations seriously and we are dedicated to upholding the trust of Jigawa citizens in the government,” it said.



It was gathered that Sankara, a member of the Jigawa State Executive Council, was allegedly arrested by Hisbah officials in Kano last Thursday, in an uncompleted building with a married woman.



It was reported that the woman’s husband had earlier reported a case to the Department of State Services (DSS) that he suspected an illicit affair between his wife and the commissioner.



The Director-General of the Kano Hisba Commission, Malam Abba Sufi, according to the media reports, confirmed that Sankara was arrested by officials of the board.



The DG confirmed that the suspect would be arraigned in court on Monday.